GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha musician Simon Shaw is making waves with his smooth sounds at events across the province

NIGHT MARKET

What’s Good in the Hood will host a food and craft night market at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Fill your evening with live music by Simon Shaw.

There is safe parking and pets are welcome on leashes.

Public entry is free.

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

FARMERS’ MARKET AND AUCTION

The Van Stadens River Farmers’ Association will host a farmers’ market and auction at Fitches Corner on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

The auction will include poultry and other goods. Exhibitors, food stalls and fresh produce will be available.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651

TOY AND COLLECTORS FAIR

A toy and collectors fair will be held at the German Club in Lorraine on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy stalls stocked with diecast, gaming, Lego, radio control model rail, action figures, Funco Pop, retro toys, CDs and comics.

Entry is R10 and free to children under five.

Inquiries: 079-878-0117 or fouriemarcel4@gmail.com

WINDSONG BOHEMIAN MARKET

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at The Green, Holmeleigh Farm, on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm.

Explore stores ranging from arts and crafts, holistic and esoteric goods, to artisanal deli products, clothing, jewellery, and gourmet food and treats.

There is a safe parking area and public entrance is free.

Regret no dogs are allowed due to the farm dogs.

Inquiries: windsong.boho.market@gmail.com

HONEY SHOW

Algoa Beekeepers Association will host its first annual honey show at Sherwood Gardens Centre on Saturday from 8am.

Judging will take place from 8am until 10.30am, and again from 10.45am to 1pm, with the award ceremony at 3pm.

Internationally certified and registered honey and bee product judge, Dr Lynne Hepplestone, will give a short educational talk at 2.30pm on “Real honey vs fake honey — how to spot the difference".

Public entrance to the show is free.

Inquiries: Johan, 082-617-3192

DIABETES MEETINGS

The S’khona branch will meet in the Pieter Rademeyer Community Hall, Algoa Park, on Saturday at 2pm.

The guest speaker is dietician Roslynn Steenkamp who will talk on “Advising on Diet”.

Inquiries: Pamela Molefe, 082-579-9059.

The Malabar Wellness group will meanwhile meet at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday March 10 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is clinical psychologist Kerisha Moodley who will talk on “How living with diabetes can affect your mental health”.

Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457 4576

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Diabetes Wellness Group will meet at the Caritas Service Centre in Newton Park on Wednesday March 11 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm.

The guest speaker is Kevin Stead who will talk on “Insulin and type 2 diabetes”.

Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets, on Tuesday March 10 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is audiologist Mampho Dlulane who will talk on “Diabetes and hearing”.

Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394

SAXOPHONE SHOW

Andrew Young, an international saxophonist, will perform at Remo’s Italian in South End on Friday March 13 at 7pm.

Get ready for smooth jazz sounds with this award-winning, powerhouse saxophonist in his “Roll over Beethoven” show.

Tickets cost R200 and an a la carte menu is available.

Bookings: Quicket or Remo’s, 060-998-0789

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa

The Herald