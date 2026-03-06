Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Remhoogte Wine Estate

This weekend, we’re shining the spotlight on Remhoogte Wine Estate, a family-owned Stellenbosch gem perched high on the slopes of the Simonsberg.Known for its commitment to quality and small-batch craftsmanship, Remhoogte produces wines that are expressive, refined, and deeply connected to their mountain terroir.

From vibrant Chenin Blancs to structured, cellar-worthy reds, this tasting showcases the estate’s signature balance of freshness and depth; wines that feel both contemporary and classically Stellenbosch.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• First Light Chenin Blanc 2025

• Honeybunch Chenin Blanc 2025

• Vantage Pinotage 2022

• Chronicle Estate Blend 2021

• Aspect Merlot 2020

• Sir Thomas Cullinan Reserve 2019

Friday 6th March 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 7th March 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Remhoogte!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Remhoogte First Light Chenin Blanc and a bottle of Chronicle Estate Blend.

Elevated vineyards. Thoughtful winemaking. Exceptional taste. Discover Remhoogte with us this weekend

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Buitenverwachting Wines at The Tank Room

27 – 28 February 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Buitenverwachting Wines to The Tank Room, a distinguished Constantia estate whose name means “Beyond Expectation.” With roots in one of South Africa’s oldest wine regions, the estate is celebrated for its world-class Sauvignon Blancs and beautifully structured blends that capture the cool-climate finesse of the Constantia Valley. From crisp, mineral-driven whites to polished reds, the tasting reflected purity, balance, and a quiet sophistication that defines this historic property.

Sixteen guests joined us for an intimate and refined tasting experience, exploring six elegant wines that highlighted both heritage and precision winemaking. From the layered freshness of Buiten Blanc to the expressive character of Meifort, each wine offered a glimpse into the unique terroir of Constantia and the estate’s commitment to consistency and craftsmanship.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Buitenverwachting Meifort 2023

• Buitenverwachting Buiten Blanc 2024

• Buitenverwachting Sauvignon Blanc / Chardonnay 2025

These top-rated selections showcased the estate’s versatility. From structured, harmonious blends to vibrant, fruit-forward whites; each glass reflecting refinement and thoughtful winemaking.

Here’s to timeless Constantia elegance, shared moments around the table, and many more memorable tastings at The Tank Room; we look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

