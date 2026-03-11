Lifestyle

Katlego Maboe warns fans of AI scam using his identity

Perpetrators are preying on the unsuspecting, says TV host

Katlego Maboe breaks his silence.
Media personality Katlego Maboe has issued a warning about AI scammers. (YouTube)

Media personality Katlego Maboe has warned his followers about a scam using AI to impersonate his voice, face and name to make a quick buck.

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) has had many businesses and brands integrating it into their operations while scammers are also using it to take advantage of unsuspecting people.

Katlego recently went live on Instagram to express his frustration and concern about an advertisement using his brand to manipulate his fans.

“Be super careful. We live in an age where AI generates bots voice manipulation and all kinds of crazy things are happening,” he said.

“All of these criminals and scammers are all trying to take money from people like you by using the faces, the names, the voices and images of people that you trust, and using it to manipulate you.

“If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is.”

Katlego is not the only celebrity who has fallen victim to the crime. In July 2025 actress Connie Ferguson alerted her followers of someone using old videos and AI to con people to send them money on WhatsApp.

