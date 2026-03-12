Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Creation Wines

This weekend, we’re shining the spotlight on Creation Wines, located on the scenic Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, in the heart of the Cape Floral Kingdom.

Creation clearly lives up to its name. Creative thinking and trendsetting solutions have positioned it among the Top Ten of the World’s Best Vineyards and Number One in Africa.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Creation Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Creation Chardonnay 2024

• Creation Rosé 2025

• Creation Pinot Noir 2025

• Creation Syrah, Grenache 2023

• Creation Ridge Syrah 2022

Friday 13th March 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 14th March 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Creation!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Creation Pinot Noir.

Discover Creation Wines with us this weekend.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Remhoogte Wines at The Tank Room

6 - 7 March 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Remhoogte Wine Estate to The Tank Room, a family-owned Stellenbosch gem perched high on the slopes of the Simonsberg. Known for its dedication to quality and small-batch craftsmanship, Remhoogte produces wines that are expressive, refined, and deeply connected to their mountain terroir. From vibrant Chenin Blancs to structured, cellar-worthy reds, the tasting showcased the estate’s signature balance of freshness, depth, and classic Stellenbosch character.

Twelve guests gathered to explore six distinctive wines from the estate, discovering the interplay between bright fruit, elegant structure, and thoughtful blending. The lineup offered a journey from crisp, aromatic whites through to layered reds with depth and complexity, highlighting the versatility and personality that define Remhoogte’s approach to winemaking.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Aspect Merlot 2020

• Honeybunch Chenin Blanc 2025

• Chronicle Estate Blend 2021

• Sir Thomas Cullinan Reserve 2019

These standout selections reflected the estate’s strength across both white and red varietals, from the bright charm of Chenin Blanc to the depth and structure of their flagship reds.

Here’s to another memorable evening of great wine and conversation at The Tank Room; we look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 11 March to 17 March 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.