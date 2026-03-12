Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proms ’Neath the Tower at Grey High School (SUPPLIED)

Grey High School will present its annual alfresco concert, Proms ’Neath the Tower, on Sunday, March 15, in the Grey High Memorial Quad, starting at 3.30pm.

The event promises an enjoyable afternoon of mostly lighter music, performed by the school’s acclaimed music ensembles and bands.

This year, we are delighted to include as special guests, the Collegiate High School Concert Band.

The audience can look forward to an ideal setting for their relaxed Sunday afternoon picnic, albeit with alcohol-free versions of their refreshments, due to it being on school premises.

Bring camp chairs and blankets, pick a spot, and enjoy what is left of the late summer weather.

Entrance is free and donations are welcome, which are used specifically for music tours later in the year.