A VINE TIME | A visit to Creation is a truly immersive experience

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TOP OF WORLD: Looking down from Creation across the valleys and vineyards of the Hemel-en-Aarde towards Hermanus and Walker Bay.

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High up on the Hemel-en-Aarde (heaven-and-earth) ridge above Hermanus and Walker Bay lies Creation Wines — a place aptly named not only for its location but for a tangible spirit of innovation and creativity in wine growing and making, food, hospitality and sustainability.

Creation’s approach of blending precision in vineyards and cellar with passion for people and planet has led to the estate climbing to global number three, and number 1 in Africa, in the World’s Best Vineyards Awards — just two decades after co-owners JC and Carolyn Martin planted the first virus-free vines on their “little piece of paradise”.

PRECISION MEETS INNOVATION: Creation co-owner and cellarmaster JC Martin describes the distinctions between the winery’s three expressions of Pinot Noir (BRETTEN-ANNE MOOLMAN)

The Hemel-en-Aarde valley is renowned as SA’s prime chardonnay and pinot noir terroir, an area where vines flourish on slopes high above sea level, in ancient clay-rich soils, abundant sunshine and cooling breezes from the Atlantic.

Chardonnay and pinot noir are at the heart of Creation’s wine range and regularly draw comparisons from international tasters with the wines of Burgundy, the French home of some of the world’s finest pinots and chardonnays.

For cellarmaster JC, Creation’s global achievements represent 20 years of development, focusing on vine health and, in that spirit of innovation, in the cellar “always fine tuning, testing new approaches, making small changes and improvements with every vintage”.

“It is not that we are trying to copy Burgundy, but we are privileged that here at the southern tip of Africa we can produce wines stylistically similar.”

The conversation took place while indulging recently in Creation’s top-end five-course wine-and-food pairing, themed for summer on “The Power of Love — a sensory journey grounded in generosity, beauty, and joy”.

As Carolyn, Creation’s creative director, describes the thinking behind the menu, aptly so given the latest wave of global upheavals and conflict, “the world has enough power, but not enough love”.

The thinking goes deeper than the heart-shaped elements that form part of most of the dishes, channelling Creation’s ethos of love of nature, of local ingredients and of people, and the magic that happens when you pull those strands creatively together around wine.

The strands also twine around the current art exhibition in the Creation gardens and tasting room/restaurant, featuring Cape sculptor Nanette Ranger’s intriguing works exploring human connections with nature, and fascinating prints by Jero Revett from nearby Stanford.

HIGH ART: Cape sculptor Nanette Rangers’ works at Creation explore human connections with nature (SAM VENTER)

You could call it “sustainable art” as Revett, a lifelong fisherman, uses octopus and fish that he catches for the pot to make prints with octopus ink, in the ancient Japanese gyatoku method, where fishermen would record their catch by making an ink print of the fish on rice paper.

Regional authenticity and Ayurvedic wellness principles are at the core of Creation’s food offerings, but expect delicious indulgence, lively flavours and aromas, contrasting textures and abundant colour rather than something wholesome but bland — and of course, superb wines.

The seasonally-changing pairing menu offers the option of fully plant-based dishes or a menu incorporating meat and fish dishes, sustainably- and locally-sourced, featuring local flora and fauna as far as possible — think dune spinach, spekboom, waterblommetjies, morogo, num-num, indigenous grains, fynbos, honeybush, raspberries that grow wild in the vineyards, Karoo ostrich, farmed trout from nearby Baardskeerdersbos.

RED VELVET: Seared ostrich fillet in love with Creation Ridge Pinot Noir (SUPPLIED)

Surrounded by spectacular views in a sophisticated contemporary interior that brings nature inside with plants and abundant flower displays alongside art, beautifully plated food, wines served in speciality Riedel glasses, fine attention to every detail, this is no doubt a high-end experience.

Yet, warm hospitality, laughter, lively chatter and an atmosphere of joy and generosity permeates the space, led by a close-knit team of staff who clearly love being at work and love what they do.

Carolyn explains how this sophisticated setting also conveys warmth, intimacy and joy.

“We want people to feel comfortable, able to just have a glass of wine, share a snack and enjoy the view; it doesn’t have to be only about a five-course pairing menu.

“We made a restaurant where we feel comfortable, a place that’s authentic to what we stand for.”

“Authenticity” has become an over-used word, tacked on to things that have been manicured and packaged to “deliver an experience”.

But an experience is not something that can be neatly wrapped like a parcel and delivered; and authenticity is not something that can be manufactured and labelled like a product.

In fact, that’s more like the antithesis of authenticity.

NATURAL PARTNERS: Creation Ridge Chardonnay paired with trout belly tartare and cured, seared trout (SUPPLIED)

A visit to Creation is a true experience, immersive in that it works on multiple levels and integrates the sensory inputs of nature, art, food and wine creatively, without fuss or artifice.

It is an experience with heart and soul, because it is centred on people — both the guests and the people who work there.

Authenticity with no need for the label.

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