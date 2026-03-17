Arno Greeff trades acting career for real estate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After 12 years in the spotlight, Arno Greeff has announced his pivot from TV and film acting to pursuing a new passion — real estate.

When recently announcing he was quitting acting, the Blood and Water star hinted at his next venture, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family but also explore his long-time interest in the property industry.

“Long before I wanted to be an actor, I went for an interview to become a real estate agent, and then the acting blew up, so I pursued that,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram timeline.

Arno, who revealed he had started a new job in the field, shared snippets from his journals and his home proving that he’s been working towards this new chapter in his life.

“I have always wanted to be involved in property in some way.

“That’s the reason I bought this house and started renovating it with my wife.

“The initial idea was actually to flip this, but we liked it too much, so now we’re staying here.

“I’ve done multiple property courses to find a way to get into the industry.

“Last Monday, I started a new job. So I’m going into real estate.

“I’m in the process of getting my licence as a real estate agent.

“I’m looking at other properties to buy and flip.”

While he might be in a different field now, Arno said he would still pursue entertainment as a presenter and feature on commercials.

He went on to hint that his long-time supporters should look out for some of the work he did previously before leaving the industry, which is set to hit the screens soon.

“It’s the worst time ever to be in the TV and film industry.

“It’s tough to see everything that’s been going on, which nudged me towards moving on.” — TimesLIVE