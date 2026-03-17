WATCH | From Swizz Beatz to Fikile Mbalula: inside Black Coffee’s 50th birthday bash

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Black Coffee’s 50th birthday celebration in Cape Town was a star-studded affair, with fellow local and international celebrities and friends showing up to mark the occasion.

The Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ shot up trend lists as videos from the luxurious soiree circulated on social media timelines.

Guests included artists and media personalities Casper Nyovest, Somizi Mhlongo, Sizwe Dhlomo, Morda, Oscar Mbo, and Oskido.

Comedian Mpho Pops kept the energy high as the MC of the evening, and performances by Biko’s Manna serenaded the attendees.

Kasseem Dean, the son of American DJ and producer Swizz Beatz, who is a fan of Black Coffee, also attended the event.

Speeches were given by Fikile Mbalula, Luciano Luidi, and Swizz Beatz, but it was Victoria, Black Coffee’s partner, who stole the show with a heartfelt message as she reflected on their love journey.

Real love stories are not perfect; they stretch you, they challenge you, and believe me, this month challenged me and stressed me every day — Victoria, Black Coffee’s partner

“Real love stories are not perfect; they stretch you, they challenge you, and believe me, this month challenged me and stressed me every day,” Victoria said.

“But the most beautiful love stories are not the easy ones.

“They are the ones with growth, the ones that fall apart and rise again, because love is not about ever breaking; it’s about choosing each other again and again, and somehow through everything, we did.

“Today, I see a man who carries the weight of the world that asks so much from him.”

As if the gala dinner were not enough, Black Coffee extended his celebrations to The Bungalow at Clifton, Cape Town, for a second day of celebrations themed as Cassa Coffee.

DJ Maphorisa and DJ Mpilo, the son of Phumeza and Shota Shoba, dominated on the decks alongside Black Coffee.