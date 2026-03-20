Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Boschendal Wine

This weekend, we’re shining the spotlight on Boschendal Wines. Indulge in Boschendal’s award-winning wines and savour each sip at The Tank Room. Inviting you to slow down and truly experience the moment.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Boschendal Brut n/v

• Boschendal Brut Rosé n/v

• Boschendal The Rose Garden Rosé 2025

• Boschendal Le Bouquet Classic 2024

• Boschendal Chardonnay 1685 2023

• Boschendal Merlot 1685 2022

Friday 20th March 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 21st March 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Boschendal!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Boschendal Brut.

Discover Boschendal Wines with us this weekend!Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Creation Wines at The Tank Room

13 - 14 March 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Creation Wines to The Tank Room. Nestled on the scenic Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge in the heart of the Cape Floral Kingdom, Creation lives up to its name through innovation, precision, and a forward-thinking approach to winemaking.Recognised among the world’s top vineyards, the estate is celebrated for wines that balance elegance with expressive character; from vibrant Sauvignon Blanc and refined Chardonnay to beautifully crafted Pinot Noir and Rhône-style blends.

Thirty Two guests came together to experience six distinctive wines, enjoying a journey through Creation’s diverse and thoughtfully curated portfolio. The tasting moved seamlessly from fresh, aromatic whites and a delicate rosé to layered reds with depth and structure, each wine reflecting the estate’s commitment to quality and its unique cool-climate terroir.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Creation Ridge Syrah 2022

• Creation Syrah, Grenache 2023

• Creation Pinot Noir 2025

These top performers highlighted Creation’s strength in crafting expressive, site-driven reds showcasing depth, balance, and a refined sense of place in every glass.

Here’s to bold thinking, beautiful wines, and unforgettable evenings at The Tank Room. We look forward to welcoming you back to raise a glass with us again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 18 March to 22 March 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.