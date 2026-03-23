Lebo M sues Zim comedian for $20m over song ‘joke’

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Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, composer of The Lion King, has instituted a $20m (R339m) lawsuit in the US district court for the Central District of California against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, known as Learnmore Jonasi.

This follows after Learnmore recently went viral on the ONE45 podcast for his misrepresentation of Nants’ Ingonyama, a famous chant from the song Circle of Life in Disney’s The Lion King movie.

In the podcast, Learnmore claimed Nants’ Ingonyama means “look, there’s a lion”, which led to Lebo expressing his frustration about disregard of the meaning behind the song.

“I tried to engage this young man from Zimbabwe. He’s intentionally misusing the global platform by going viral. Intentionally disrespecting and dismissing my explanation to him of the context of Nants’ Ingonyama, which is a cultural, heritage and royal statement we made for years in honouring and welcoming a king," Lebo M said in a video shared on his Instagram responding to the comedian’s stance.

In response, Learnmore maintained he was making a joke.

“I’m a big fan of yours and actually I love the song. This was just a joke, and comedy has always had a way of starting a conversation, I told him this. Now people are actually listening. I was ready to create a video with him. I had no idea it had a deeper meaning. The moment he called me a self-hating negro, I never insulted him. He called me an idiot.”

Learnmore has continued to mock the song on his social media,

Tshepo Mboni, appointed spokesperson speaking on behalf of Lebo M, said the legal matter represents a defining stand for African intellectual property, cultural dignity and narrative ownership on the world stage.

“This is not merely a legal matter, it is a cultural correction. Nants’ Ingonyama is not a punchline or a casual reference point for exploitation. It is a sacred royal praise chant rooted in African identity, spirituality and storytelling," Tshepo said.

“We are taking a firm and uncompromising stance against any form of misrepresentation, defamation or unauthorised commercial use that undermines its significance and Lebo M’s legacy.”