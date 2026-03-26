FREE TO READ | Engineering resilience in the face of scarcity

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As I write this, the reality of our water security is starkly visible across Gauteng. With communities left without water for days, the crisis is no longer a distant threat; it is a lived experience. Consequently, there has never been a better, nor more critical time to produce this edition of Water. We are moving past the point of raising awareness; we are now in the era where we must mandate solutions.

This issue focuses intently on resilience and the leveraging of technology to safeguard our future. We anchor this conversation with two compelling thought leadership pieces. First, Professor Kevin Winter from the University of Cape Town challenges our traditional reliance on centralised systems in “What nature already knows: the case for decentralised water” (page 7). Complementing this, Deerosh Maharaj of Standard Bank provides a crucial economic reality check in “Why infrastructure investment must focus on life cycle value” (page 37), arguing that maintenance is as vital as new construction.

The common thread weaving through the features in this edition is the transition from survival to strategy. We explore how municipalities can build resilient systems for the next decade and why asset management must shift from reactive panic to proactive planning. We also delve into the technological frontier, examining how automation is revolutionising management in our water-stressed landscape, and how we can reconsider desalination not just as an emergency response, but as planned-for resilience.

From smarter agricultural use to advancing efficiency in water-intensive industries, the message is clear: every drop counts. I hope this edition inspires not just conversation, but the urgent action required to keep the taps running.

Busani Moyo, EDITOR

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading)