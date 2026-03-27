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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Vergelegen Wines

This weekend, we invite you to experience the timeless prestige of Vergelegen Wines, one of South Africa’s most historic and celebrated estates. Established in 1700, Vergelegen is renowned for producing wines of exceptional balance, purity, and elegance: a true reflection of its world-class Somerset West terroir.

From crisp, refreshing whites to beautifully structured reds, this line-up showcases the estate’s signature style: refined, expressive, and effortlessly sophisticated. It’s a tasting that speaks to both heritage and modern excellence in every glass.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Florence Rosé

• Wild Winds Sauvignon Blanc

• Reserve Chardonnay

• Mill Race Red

• Reserve Merlot

• Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Friday 27th March 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 28th March 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Vergelegen!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Vergelegen Florence Rosé.

Step into a legacy of excellence, where every sip of Vergelegen is a taste of history, elegance, and craftsmanship.Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 25 March to 29 March 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.