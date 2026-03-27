The Telkom national portfolio: 57 strategic assets hit the auction block

A massive investment window has just opened as Telkom SOC Ltd moves to dispose of a select national portfolio. This isn’t just a standard sale; it is a rare chance for developers and investors to acquire a piece of SA’s core infrastructure footprint.
From established commercial hubs to high-potential “blank canvas” land, 57 properties across multiple provinces are heading to the auction floor on April 23.
Eastern Cape highlights: Income vs opportunity
The Eastern Cape assets are particularly striking, offering a mix of immediate cash flow and long-term development “upside.”
- The yield seeker: A substantial commercial property in Booysens Park, Gqeberha, stands out for its massive floor space and favourable zoning. It’s a “plug-and-play” asset for anyone looking to reposition a building in a busy, established node.
- The visionary move: Near Humansdorp, the Oubos property offers a significant land parcel. This is the perfect play for a developer looking to unlock value through rezoning or a large-scale redevelopment project.
- The tech play: The Skietkloof Microwave Tower site near Makhanda offers a unique niche. Properties tied to telecommunications infrastructure are gold mines for those seeking stable, long-term lease agreements and “recession-proof” income.
Why this portfolio stands out
What makes this disposal unique is the security. Many of these properties will be sold with existing leases in place. In a market where certainty is everything, having a stable, predictable income from day one is a massive advantage.
Whether you are looking for logistics hubs, mixed-use development, or simple capital growth, the Eastern Cape’s urban and peri-urban nodes are showing incredibly strong fundamentals right now.
How to participate
The auction will be livestreamed, making it easy for local and international bidders to compete in real-time.
Don’t wait until auction day. We highly recommend starting your due diligence now. Property data packs are available, and our team is ready to arrange viewings.
- Auction date: April 23 2026
- Register/info: 0861-444-769
- Email: info@in2assets.com
- View full listings: www.in2assets.com