The Telkom national portfolio: 57 strategic assets hit the auction block

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Brakspruit mast in Dundee is one of the assets up for auction

A massive investment window has just opened as Telkom SOC Ltd moves to dispose of a select national portfolio. This isn’t just a standard sale; it is a rare chance for developers and investors to acquire a piece of SA’s core infrastructure footprint.

From established commercial hubs to high-potential “blank canvas” land, 57 properties across multiple provinces are heading to the auction floor on April 23.

This Mooi River Telkom property is up for auction (Supplied)

Eastern Cape highlights: Income vs opportunity

The Eastern Cape assets are particularly striking, offering a mix of immediate cash flow and long-term development “upside.”

The yield seeker: A substantial commercial property in Booysens Park, Gqeberha, stands out for its massive floor space and favourable zoning. It’s a “plug-and-play” asset for anyone looking to reposition a building in a busy, established node.

A substantial commercial property in Booysens Park, Gqeberha, stands out for its massive floor space and favourable zoning. It’s a “plug-and-play” asset for anyone looking to reposition a building in a busy, established node. The visionary move: Near Humansdorp, the Oubos property offers a significant land parcel. This is the perfect play for a developer looking to unlock value through rezoning or a large-scale redevelopment project.

Near Humansdorp, the Oubos property offers a significant land parcel. This is the perfect play for a developer looking to unlock value through rezoning or a large-scale redevelopment project. The tech play: The Skietkloof Microwave Tower site near Makhanda offers a unique niche. Properties tied to telecommunications infrastructure are gold mines for those seeking stable, long-term lease agreements and “recession-proof” income.

Why this portfolio stands out

What makes this disposal unique is the security. Many of these properties will be sold with existing leases in place. In a market where certainty is everything, having a stable, predictable income from day one is a massive advantage.

Whether you are looking for logistics hubs, mixed-use development, or simple capital growth, the Eastern Cape’s urban and peri-urban nodes are showing incredibly strong fundamentals right now.

How to participate

The auction will be livestreamed, making it easy for local and international bidders to compete in real-time.

Don’t wait until auction day. We highly recommend starting your due diligence now. Property data packs are available, and our team is ready to arrange viewings.