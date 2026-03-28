CITY SLUKKER | Filthy McNasty’s poised to stand the test of time

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When the City Slukker first started frequenting pozzies in and around Nelson Mandela Bay many draughts ago, his then colleague and sometime slukking co-pilot, Big M, had sage words of advice for him: “Beware the ‘new bar’ syndrome.”

This sounded ominous, the Slukker recalls. As though there was some kind of creeping lager lurgy ready to pounce on unsuspecting froth-quaffers.

In fact, said colleague was simply referring to the habit of new establishments in what was then still called PE having the irritating tendency of opening, enjoying a sudden rush of “must-be-seen-there!” groupies for a couple of weeks (long before Capetonians invented the concept), only to shut down within a couple of months. As if swallowed up by some sort of travelling Bermuda Triangle (or shooter paddle) — never to be seen doing business again.

It was good news, of course, for the Slukker who was, therefore, never short of a new pozzie to try out — given so many were being abducted and taken to some sort of adult version of Disneyworld populated only by sunken sluk-dens in the city of Atlantis.

The Slukker was reminded of this while driving past the new Filthy McNasty’s on the corner of Main Road and 6th Avenue in Walmer where, it seemed, everyone and their lapsed teetotalling auntie was gathering on a regular basis.

The entrance to Filthy McNasty's, the latest "kid on the block" when it comes to pubs and restaurants in Gqeberha at 55 Main Road, Walmer (SUPPLIED)

“Wonder how long this will last?” the Slukkertary-General pondered, as he eyed out the trayfuls of lagers being delivered to tables at this new laager.

As it turns out, quite long so far. At least long enough for the Slukker and the S-G to go to visit and see first-hand how filthy and nasty and Irish, and all those other things which make a pub so special, the establishment really was.

What is always impressive and, for a Slukker who has quaffed in the best and worst from New York to London, extremely rare is when a bar staff member introduces him or herself and proceeds to take good care of a patron throughout the evening.

It doesn’t happen often in Gqeberha, but at McNasty’s, Caleb delivered — and for that, gets full credits.

Spacious seating areas both outside and inside are a feature of Filthy McNasty's (SUPPLIED)

The sluk-den is really well-laid out, being one of Walmer’s old homesteads with plenty of parking (although even that is at a premium on a Friday or Saturday night), a grand entrance enhanced by an elaborate fountain pond, and plenty of elbow room for you and your sluk (or your other half) on an outside verandah or in the equally airy pub with its horseshoe bar and loads of additional seating.

On the slukking front, there’s a great beer buffet in the sense that you have some really different draughts on tap (500ml).

There’s your popular local Car Park John (R42) and Two Rand Man (R42). The Slukkertary-General sampled the Twin Fin (R42) and was suitably impressed, while the Slukker opted for that international gold standard, Heineken (R48), which is a good price (probably happy hour as it’s listed R50 on the menu).

A piping hot bacon, mushroom, herbed ricotta and mozzarella pizza ready to be served (SUPPLIED)

There are loads of bottled choices, but perhaps more thirst-quenching distance on the draught range would be appreciated.

And of course, there are cocktails too. And shooters. Give the El Jimador Silver tequila (R33) a try and you’ll get a Tarantino movie set feel.

Food-wise, well .... McNasty’s is certainly McNice. The S-G raved about his bacon, avo and feta pizza (R165), while the Slukker’s Korean chicken burger (R72) with gochujang sauce and garlic lime mayo was an old school disco hall of flavours.

All in all, Filthy McNasty’s lives up to its double oxymoronic name — intriguingly satisfying, nasty in that good kind of way, and with a grinning touch of Irish irony.

BEER BAROMETER (4):

An ice-cold Heineken draught in a spotless glass hits the spot (SUPPLIED)

Served up cold and in clean glasses, just a bit more variety when it comes to the draught selection would be a bonus.

BITE BAROMETER (5):

Food could not be faulted with (the Slukkertary-General’s choice), a superb pizza, and a really different and filling Korean chicken burger for the Slukker-in-Chief.

BUZZ BAROMETER (5):

Excellent service by the bar staff and, in particular, super-efficient Caleb, made the visit a cut above the rest. Cool atmosphere all round.

BOG BAROMETER (5):

Ablutions, all done out in black, were clean and well-maintained. Minor niggle (so minus a couple of toilet roll sheets!) — gents’ directions to get there are a little confusing.

Address: Cnr 55 Main Rd and 6th Ave, Walmer

Contact: 060 863 5882

Venue visits are unannounced and meals and drinks are paid for in full. Prices are accurate at time of publication.

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