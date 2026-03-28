GARDEN ROUTE | Route 12 is not just a road, it’s an adventure waiting to unfold

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It’s all good vibes in Mossel Bay this Easter as the town’s tourism entity puts together a unique adventure for families to enjoy.

It’s every reason to hit the road and explore the greater Mossel Bay area and Route 12 which was launched in 2024 — and apparently there are lots of chocolates to be had along the way.

Mossel Bay has earned a reputation as one of SA’s more reliably well-run municipalities, with strong audits, stable finances and generally good service delivery — and I always notice the upbeat attitude here, not to mention the lack of potholes.

The Route 12 Easter Campaign — The Great Eggs-capade — kicks off from March 31, runs over the Easter weekend (April 3 and 4) and until stock is sold out or before May 3.

It’s the perfect opportunity to visit all 12 destinations that make up this Greater Mossel Bay area.

Route 12 encompasses Vleesbaai in the west, with Fransmanshoek, Boggomsbaai, Danabaai, Mossel Bay, Hartenbos, Kleinbrak River and Grootbrak River.

The route’s easternmost point is Glentana, with Friemersheim, Herbertsdale and Ruiterbos making up the inland legs.

In 2025, Mossel Bay Tourism launched a pilot Easter campaign, and it was so popular that this year it’s back in full swing. Patrons must make their way to the Mossel Bay Tourism office and buy a bindle bag for R80.

Easter is the perfect time to explore Route 12 in Mossel Bay (SUPPLIED)

It will be empty except for the all important Easter egg treasure map.

In each place on Route 12 there are chocolates to collect.

When you have all 12, you return to Mossel Bay Tourism and claim your 13th egg.

You will then be entered into a prize draw for a holiday in Iconic Mossel Bay, with many other prizes also to be won.

Some clues here: Explorers will find chocolate treasures at Glentana Café, The Village in Friemersheim, Twin Trees and Brothers Coffee (representing Boggomsbaai) in Grootbrak; Hart & Bosch in Hartenbos; De Kleine Loerie in Kleinbrak; O Hey the Roastery and VW Mossel Bay (for Dana Bay) in Mossel Bay; and Eight Bells (for Fransmanshoek), Misty Valley (for Vleesbaai), and Butterfly World in Ruiterbos.

Mossel Bay Tourism took inspiration from Route 66 in the US which cuts a path through major towns and cities while it also follows in the footsteps of SA’s own Route 62 which has over the years lured many a traveller to explore quaint towns along this route from Cape Town to Oudtshoorn and the Klein Karoo.

‘Untouched beaches, beautiful scenery’

When Route 12 was launched, Mossel Bay Tourism chief operations officer Lieschke Steven-Jennings said: “Route 12 takes visitors and locals on a journey through the 12 iconic towns that make up the greater Iconic Mossel Bay area, where you’ll discover untouched beaches, beautiful scenery, cultural landmarks and countless activities.”

On this route, there are also multiple award-winning game and wine farms and activities for families, nature lovers, adrenaline junkies and culture enthusiasts — not to mention entertainment, dining and varied accommodation options.

“This campaign goes beyond offering visitors an enjoyable getaway.

“It has a much deeper impact, benefiting the people and businesses of Route 12.

“By boosting tourism, it strengthens the community, preserves its history and supports local businesses,” Steven-Jennings said.

The idea is that locals themselves — be they farmers, artists, restaurateurs and tourism operators — become part of the experience visitors encounter along the route.

The slogan for Route 12 is “eat, stay, play and explore the Greater Mossel Bay area”.

“Local restaurants and businesses benefited from the increased tourism last year [during Easter], with many reporting new visitors and increased revenue.

“Mossel Bay Tourism’s commitment to innovation and community involvement has once again paid off, demonstrating the organisation’s ability to think outside the box and create unique experiences that attract visitors and keep them engaged,” Steven-Jennings said.

Route 12 is not just a road, it’s an adventure waiting to unfold.

To peruse the Route 12 offerings, go to www.visitmosselbay.co.za and you will see interactive maps showcasing all the places on Route 12 and what’s more it is broken into an animal route, a whale route and tasting routes.

Who would have thought there would be so many game farms in one area.

Hover over the Route 12 animal route and it gives options from Ruiterbos Outeniqua Moon Percheron stud farm (home to the heavy draft horse) to Botlierskop Game Reserve, to Gondwana Game Reserve to Bergsig Game Farm, Hartenbos Private Game Lodge, Garden Route Safari Camp, Indalu Game Reserve, Bon Game Farm to Garden Route Game Lodge or White Shark Africa or the Western Cape Butterfly Sanctuary.

Lighthouse keeper’s eyrie — forever views from the top of St Blaize lighthouse. (Nick Yell)

The Tasting Route includes places such as the Reed Valley wine estate, Cape St Blaize Distillery, the Boplaas Tasting Place which has been tending vines and making award-winning wine since 1880, then there’s the Van Loveren Family Vineyards.

Visit Santa Bras in Groot Brak which claims to make the only hand-rolled cigars in SA.

Some spots along the route include:

Glentana was established in the early 20th century and is thought to be named after a type of whiskey brewed in Northern Scotland.

This area is known for its wreck, a floating dock that belonged to a British steamer that went aground along the Glentana beach in 1902. You can walk to it at low tide.

Dana Bay is a picturesque seaside village and conservancy, set in the heart of the Cape Floral kingdom and home to many coastal and limestone varieties of fynbos.

It is well known for its incredible bird life and famous for its colony of black oystercatchers.

Enjoy kilometres of tranquil, undisturbed white sandy beaches, legendary sunsets and beautiful coastline views. It is the ultimate beach getaway.

Boggomsbaai is a small, tranquil seaside village with long sandy beaches, fantastic birdlife and excellent whale-watching opportunities.

Its iconic beach forms part of the Oyster Catcher Trail.

Known for its fishing spots and nature reserve, the area is a must-visit for families and animal lovers.

Shaped to form a peninsula and home to the oldest active conservancy in the Western Cape, Fransmanshoek is known for several of its famous fishing sites.

The area (Fransmans meaning Frenchman) got its name from the French man o’ war, La Fortune, which sank here in 1763.

Enjoy its untouched beaches, picturesque picnic spots and discover the mysterious stone cloverleaf labyrinth.

Vleesbaai is an idyllic holiday getaway with endless beaches, safe swimming spots, leisurely walking trails and one of the best places for dolphin and whale watching.

It is also a fan-favourite for surfers and bodyboarders, with its gentle swells and five-foot waves.

Ruiterbos is located in an undiscovered valley at the foot of the Robinson Pass between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn.

It’s known for its quaint shops and farm stalls, scenic drives, hiking trails and 4×4 routes.

It’s popular with bird lovers and fynbos enthusiasts.

This historic village of Herbertsdale was established before the Second Boer War on the farm, Hemelrood, named after the owner, James Benton Herbert.

The area is known for its witblits (South African moonshine) and its farmlands.

Head for Mossel Bay Tourism at 7 Market Street to get your bindle bag and map. For more information, go to www.mosselbay.co.za

Phone 044-691-2202 for more information or WhatsApp 079-246-5064.

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