Kings Beach comes alive this Easter with a reimagined Splash Festival

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More than 50 local artists will take to the stage this Easter Weekend as Splash Festival returns to King's Beach.

Easter weekend just got a lot more exciting as one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most-loved events returns with a fresh new energy.

Now in its 34th edition, Splash Festival 2026 will take over Kings Beach in Gqeberha from April 3 to 5, bringing with it three days of vibrant entertainment, great food, and family fun.

Designed to deliver a more focused and immersive experience, this year’s festival introduces a refreshed layout that brings everything closer together.

Performances will happen across three stages — the Main Stage, the Food Court Stage, and the Beach Stage — ensuring there’s always something happening wherever visitors wander.

The Galaxy Bingo Sports Arena will now form part of the main event space, creating a seamless flow between sport, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences.

At the heart of the festival, the newly-designed Coca-Cola Food Court features food vendors, a food demonstration tent, a festival bar, and ample seating space, making it the perfect place to relax, refuel, and soak up the atmosphere.

With more than 50 food trucks and 45 craft and general stalls, there’s something to satisfy every taste.

Three days of non-stop entertainment

From the moment the gates open each day at 9am, festivalgoers can expect a packed programme of entertainment. Across all three days, more than 50 local artists will take to the stage, with live music, dance, and even live graffiti art.

Here are some highlights:

Friday

The festival kicks off with a celebration of local talent, including performances from emerging artists and the semi-finals of the Splash Festival DJ Competition.

Saturday

From the ever-popular Stef the Hypnotist to the DJ Competition Finals, the energy is set to soar on Saturday.

Comedy lovers can enjoy Goliath and Goliath’s new show, while food enthusiasts can watch demonstrations by Gqeberha-based culinary artist Chef Spha.

Early risers can take part in a Secret Sunrise session — featuring a unique blend of meditation, mindfulness, movement and dance — on King’s Beach.

Later in the day, renowned South African DJ and producer Tyler ICU will take to the Main Stage with some high-energy amapiano jams.

Sunday

The weekend closes with an encore from Stef the Hypnotist, along with a live performance by Emo Adams & Band, and a cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Jenny Morris.

Families can also look forward to one of the festival’s most-loved traditions, the Splash Easter Egg Hunt on King’s Beach.

Fun for the whole family

Beyond the stages, the Galaxy Bingo Beach Arena will host five-a-side soccer, beach volleyball, and a variety of activities for children, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re coming for the music, food, sport, or simply to soak up the coastal vibe, Splash Festival 2026 is a must for all ages.

Safe and welcoming environment

Festival organisers have prioritised safety and accessibility, with comprehensive measures in place including police and private security, CCTV monitoring, and controlled access to the festival site.

Families can feel at ease knowing a dedicated social welfare team will be on the ground to assist, with all children tagged on entry.

Platform for the city

Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Babalwa Lobishe highlights the broader impact of the event.

“The Splash Festival is an important platform for economic empowerment, job creation, and tourism growth,” she says. “It brings people into our city, supports local businesses, and showcases Nelson Mandela Bay as a vibrant destination.”

Free entry

“This year, Splash Festival is more focused, more vibrant, and designed for impact. Expect the elements you love, along with a few exciting surprises,” says festival director Darren Mungur.

And it’s free to attend. Visit the Splash Fesitval website to view the festival’s action-packed entertainment programme.

This article was sponsored by Nelson Mandela Bay.