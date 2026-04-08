New Omoda C5 SHS hits SA with hybrid tech, strong spec and keen pricing

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Omoda has expanded its C5 line-up with the new C5 SHS.

Now on sale at local dealerships, the hybridised compact crossover combines a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a high-output electric motor and a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack.

Omoda, a subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer Chery, claims the powertrain produces a combined output of 165kW and 295Nm. This is delivered to the front wheels via the marque’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

A powered tailgate makes for easy loading. (Omoda)

While performance is brisk for an efficiency-focused vehicle — 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 175km/h — fuel consumption on the combined cycle is rated at 4.9l/100km (WLTP), with CO₂ emissions as low as 111g/km. This level of efficiency gives the C5 SHS a theoretical driving range of more than 1,000km on a single 51l tank.

Equipment levels are generous, with standard features including:

a noise-suppressing acoustic windscreen;

black leather upholstery;

a powered tailgate and sunroof;

a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

an eight-speaker Sony sound system; and

a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Digitised cabin features dual 12.3-inch screens. (Omoda)

Additional features include:

a 50W wireless charger;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

keyless entry with push-button start;

power-adjustable heated and ventilated front sports seats; and

a multicolour ambient lighting system.

Omoda has also included a range of active driver assistance systems, such as:

blind-spot detection;

rear cross-traffic alert;

lane-change assist;

front and rear park sensors; and

a 360º camera.

Rear seats feature 60:40 split-folding. With both seat backs laid flat, boot capacity increases from 372l to 1,072l. (Omoda)

Passive safety features include:

seven airbags (including a central airbag);

rear ISOFIX anchor points;

an electronic stability programme; and

electronic brake-force distribution.

Exterior highlights include:

automatic LED headlamps;

LED daytime running lights;

roof rails; and

18-inch alloy wheels fitted with 215/55-profile tyres, along with red-painted brake calipers.

Four paint colours are available: Bloodstone Red, Carbon Crystal Black, Khaki White and Phantom Grey. Two dual-tone options are also offered, combining Aerial Silver or Khaki White with a Carbon Crystal Black roof.

To celebrate its launch, the C5 SHS will be available at an introductory price of R469,900 for the first month, before increasing to R479,900.

The price includes a five-year/75,000km service plan, a five-year/150,000km warranty, and a 10-year/1-million km engine warranty (applicable to the first owner).

TimesLIVE