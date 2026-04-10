Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Hartenberg Wine Estate

This weekend, step through the door to discovery with the Doorkeeper range from Hartenberg Wine Estate. A collection that celebrates access, approachability, and the joy of great wine shared.

Rooted in Stellenbosch tradition yet crafted for modern enjoyment, these wines are vibrant, expressive, and made to be enjoyed by all.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Hartenberg’s Doorkeeper range opens up a world of flavour, from crisp, refreshing whites to smooth, generous reds; each one reflecting the estate’s commitment to quality and consistency. It’s a line-up that invites you in and keeps you coming back for more.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Doorkeeper Dry Rosé 2025

• Doorkeeper Estate Chardonnay 2023

• Doorkeeper Merlot/Malbec 2023

• Doorkeeper Estate Merlot 2022

• Doorkeeper Shiraz 2023

• Doorkeeper Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Friday 10th April 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 11th April 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Hartenberg!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Hartenberg Doorkeeper Estate Merlot.

Open the door to great taste this weekend, because the best wines are the ones that welcome you in.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Delheim Wine Estate at The Tank Room

4 April 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Delheim Wine Estate to The Tank Room, bringing with it the charm and character of this beloved Simonsberg farm. Known as the “Garden of Eden,”

Delheim has long been celebrated for producing approachable, fruit-forward wines with a strong sense of place and a touch of family warmth in every bottle.

Guests joined us for an intimate and easygoing tasting experience, exploring six wines that highlighted Delheim’s versatility and welcoming style.

From crisp aromatics and bright acidity to soft tannins and generous fruit, each glass reflected a winery that prioritises enjoyment just as much as craftsmanship.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Shiraz / Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

• Merlot 2022

These standout reds showcased Delheim’s strength in crafting approachable yet structured wines; generous in flavour, balanced in style, and perfect for sharing around the table.

Here’s to relaxed afternoons, great company, and wines that feel like home, we look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 8 April to 12 April 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.