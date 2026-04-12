WATCH | Dream big, says Big Brother winner Liema celebrating in Qonce

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Big Brother winner Liema Pantsi receives a hero’s welcome in her hometown of Qonce on Saturday.

Qonce-born Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi is determined to make her mark on the entertainment industry after conquering the popular reality show at her second attempt.

Just weeks after her famous victory, Liema, who walked away with R2m prize money, is back in her home province to celebrate her success.

The 24-year-old was crowned the winner on Sunday, March 22.

She received a warm welcome when she touched down at King Phalo Airport in KuGompo City on Friday morning.

A crowd of fans took pictures as she made her way into the city.

On Saturday, celebrations continued in her hometown of Qonce. She sang and danced with her family and local residents, posing for photographs with her fans, including toddlers.

Liema spoke about her journey in the show and her future plans.

“This journey started in 2024 when I entered the Big Brother house,” she said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t win, but I took the R250k home, which was still money.

“But God gave me another chance, and I was able to get into the house again.”

Liema said she appreciated the support she received from her hometown. “The support made me feel worthy.

“Among the housemates, I felt as if Bravo and Mmeli, to be honest, were threats to me because they had good storylines in the house.”

Where to from here?

“It’s a lot, guys,” she said.

“It’s like I’m reaching for the stars. Everything I touch turns into gold, so I want to be in entertainment more and release more music – that’s what’s gonna happen.”

Liema encouraged young girls, including those in rural areas, to chase their dreams.

“My message to young girls is: do what you want to do where you are, and I always emphasise on this because I’m also coming from a rural area. There weren’t many opportunities for us, but I never gave up on my dream.

“I went to the point of ... I don’t even want to say ... competitions ... entering this and that, trying this producer and that producer within the rural area.

“That made me get connections to other people who are not from here. So, you have to put yourself out there, even if it’s where you are. Do what you can where you are all the time, and don’t forget God in everything you do – you have to pray. Pray, pray, pray and don’t stop praying.

“That’s a seed that you’re sowing, and you’ll reap the fruits that are leading to the right path.”

Liema emphasised the importance of keeping pushing.

“God will never not hear your prayers,” she said.

“He sees you, and He knows you, and He can never give you a dream that you’re not supposed to achieve.

“So, push and keep going. Your dream is your baby – make it your life mission. Make it your ministry.

“God gave everyone a dream and a gift, and it’s up to you to protect it and move forward with your dream.”

@daily_dispatchec Big Brother season six winner Liema Pantsi received a hero’s welcome in her hometown of Qonce on Saturday afternoon. She spoke to the Daily Dispatch about her journey in the show and her future plans. Video: SINO MAJANGAZA ♬ original sound - Daily Dispatch

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