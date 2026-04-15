FREE TO READ | Bridging inequality in SA’s hugely divided society

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The world is not a great place to live in for most people. Internationally, the gap between rich and poor is widening, with the richest 10% of the global population currently owning 76% of all wealth and the poorest half just 2%. While income inequality between countries has narrowed, inequality within most countries has risen, driven by top earners, according to the World Inequality Report 2022 released by the World Economic Forum.

In South Africa, the situation is even worse. Our country has the highest level of inequality in the world, with the richest 10% of the population owning more than 85% of the household wealth. The bottom 60% controls only 7% of the assets. This vast disparity is characterised by a Gini coefficient of 0.67, ranking it as the most unequal country globally.

It is against this background that the work we highlight in this publication becomes so important. Our theme for this publication, “Creating meaningful social impact in a new global reality”, is something socially conscious people worldwide grapple with, despite struggling economies and conflicts in many parts of the world led by rich men who have no desire to create a better world for the majority as long as they can line the pockets of the few.

The people we feature in this publication want to make a difference to society and uplift those at the bottom in a world where material wealth seems to matter more than anything else. Many of those with money do not appear to care too much about those who have nothing. It is pleasing to see that, in South Africa at least, there are many companies, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals doing their best to address the social ills that have befallen our country.

In this publication, we feature some women who lead NGOs that hugely affect our divided society. We look at the greatest challenges they have faced and the successes they have achieved. We also explore the need for more ethical leaders in the government, business and society. There is a need for greater protection for whistleblowers who play an essential role in keeping leaders in various sectors ethical and accountable.

We also look at the latest trends in social impact and how organisations throughout the country are aligning their corporate social investment (CSI) with a sustainable approach to development. More corporates are realising that social responsibility is much more than a photo opportunity; it needs to make a lasting change to communities in need.

We investigate sectors where many corporates have decided to focus their CSI initiatives, such as financial inclusion, food security, education, youth development, sustainable food production, safety and security, sport and digital innovation.

In each of these sectors, we highlight examples of companies making a difference, either through their foundations or directly. In a world where climate change is becoming an increasingly important issue, it stands to reason that many organisations are grappling with how to lessen its effects. At the same time, operating in a sustainable manner and being mindful of developing a green economy have also become important to those who care about the world and its people.

Of course, all the good work that the private sector and NGOs do can go to waste if it is not aligned with what the government and the international community are doing.

We report on the progress of South Africa’s National Development Plan and the effects of the UN Sustainable Development Goals on the work of social activists. If everyone works together — the government, the private sector and civil society — we might stand a chance to change lives for the better in our complex country.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):