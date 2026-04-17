Gqeberha welcomes its first true apartment hotel with The Capital Boardwalk

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The Capital Boardwalk’s pool deck and garden will host DJ sessions and events, making the aparthotel a drawcard for locals and tourists alike.

The Eastern Cape’s hospitality scene is set for a transformation with the opening of Gqeberha’s first true apartment hotel, The Capital Boardwalk, on April 17.

From launch, the property’s restaurant, meeting and event spaces will be operational, introducing a new lifestyle and business hub to the city’s vibrant Boardwalk precinct. Guest stays will commence in May.

Backed by a R270-million investment, the development marks The Capital Hotel Group’s first presence in the city and a key step in its national expansion.

“With The Capital Boardwalk, we’re creating a space that supports business, empowers local talent, and adds new energy to one of SA’s most storied coastal cities,” says Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts.

As the city’s first aparthotel, The Capital Boardwalk is designed to strengthen Gqeberha’s tourism offering while giving travellers greater freedom to stay longer and live better.

It offers an unmatched accommodation alternative for expats, corporate travellers and contractors working in the region.

Its fully serviced apartments come with kitchens, laundry facilities and flexible housekeeping, making it easy to live comfortably for weeks or months at a time with hotel-level convenience.

Positioned within easy reach of Gqeberha’s business and industrial hubs, the property also offers direct mall access for everyday convenience.

Connected to the city’s pulse

The name The Capital Boardwalk reflects the property’s integrated position within the Boardwalk precinct, placing guests at the centre of shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure.

With direct access to Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay, the hotel gives visitors the flexibility to self-cater or dine out, making it ideal for business, leisure, or extended stays.

Just steps from the hotel, guests can enjoy the Boardwalk’s full offering from cinemas and The Magic Company to the Boardwalk Casino and a vibrant mix of family-friendly entertainment.

The precinct flows directly onto Gqeberha’s famous beachfront, offering the perfect setting for morning jogs, seaside walks and sunset views over Nelson Mandela Bay.

The property features 145 contemporary units, including standard rooms, studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as luxury penthouses. Each offers generous space, stylish finishes and home-like comfort.

Guests can connect in the co-working hub with Zoom rooms and host events in the fully equipped conference centre.

The Capital Boardwalk features 145 modern, stylish and comfortable units, ranging from standard rooms to luxury penthouses. (The Capital Hotel Group)

More than a place to stay, The Capital Boardwalk is set to become Gqeberha’s new coastal hangout where locals and travellers meet.

The pool deck and garden will host regular DJ sessions and events, creating a vibrant atmosphere that carries from day to night.

Whether guests are networking over sundowners or families are unwinding by the pool, the hotel promises a sense of energy and connection that mirrors the spirit of the city itself.

A restaurant and bar, fully equipped gym and family-friendly leisure spaces round out the experience, while complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour reception and security, and secure mall-linked parking ensure seamless convenience.

Accessibility is also built in, with a Paraplegic Executive Room designed for comfort and independence.

Empowering Gqeberha’s growth

The Capital Boardwalk created over 500 direct and indirect jobs during construction, with 170 to 200 permanent roles expected once fully operational.

From hospitality and maintenance to local supply partnerships, the project strengthens The Capital Hotel Group’s long-term commitment to inclusive growth and destination development.

We see enormous potential in the region not just as a tourism destination, but as a community ready to thrive — Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts

“Gqeberha has all the ingredients of a rising coastal hub,” adds Wachsberger. “We see enormous potential in the region not just as a tourism destination, but as a community ready to thrive.”

From business travellers to families seeking coastal calm, The Capital Boardwalk will offer a modern way to stay, work, and connect in Gqeberha, setting a new benchmark for Eastern Cape hospitality.

For more information, or to book your stay, visit The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts website.

This article was sponsored by Capital Hotel Group.