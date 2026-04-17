Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Baccō Estate Winery

This weekend, we invite you to indulge in the bold, Italian-inspired elegance of Baccō Estate Winery, where Stellenbosch terroir meets Old World charm.

Baccō crafts expressive, full-bodied wines that celebrate richness, structure, and the art of blending.

From vibrant, easy-drinking styles to powerful signature blends, this line-up showcases a range that is both refined and unapologetically indulgent; perfect for those who enjoy wines with depth, character, and a touch of drama.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Estate Rosé

• Estate Chardonnay

• Prelude Syrah

• Prelude Red Blend

• Estate Baccō Red Blend

• Signature Il Principe

• Signature Il Sovrano

Friday 17th April 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 18th April 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Baccō!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Baccō Estate Rosé.

Bold, expressive, and unmistakably stylish; discover Baccō this weekend at The Tank Room

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Hartenberg Wine Estate at The Tank Room

10 & 11 April 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Hartenberg Wine Estate to The Tank Room, celebrating access, approachability, and the joy of sharing great wine.Rooted in Stellenbosch tradition yet crafted for modern enjoyment, the lineup delivered vibrant, expressive wines that invite both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts to explore with ease.

Twenty three guests gathered for a lively and engaging tasting, exploring six wines that highlighted the versatility and charm of Hartenberg.

The tasting unfolded with a balance of bright fruit, approachable structure, and easy-drinking appeal; wines designed to be enjoyed, shared, and revisited.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

• Estate Merlot 2021

• Estate Chardonnay 2023

Leading the pack by a clear margin, the Estate Cabernet Sauvignon stood out as the evening’s favourite, showcasing depth, structure, and a polished finish.

Here’s to opening doors to great wine, shared moments, and memorable tastings at The Tank Room, we look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 15 April to 19 April 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.