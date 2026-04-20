FREE TO READ | SMMEs are South Africa’s growth engine

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South Africa’s economists usually emphasise the large enterprises: the mines, the banks and the conglomerates that have shaped our industrial landscape for decades.

However, the real test of our economic future lies not in the boardrooms of the few, but in the survival and growth of the many. Research indicates that small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) contribute an estimated 34–40 per cent of South Africa’s gross domestic product and employ nearly half of the national workforce. This makes them one of the most powerful levers for economic transformation. Their footprint spans formal and informal sectors, from township spaza shops and rural co-operatives to tech start-ups and specialised manufacturing ­ rms. This diversity enables SMMEs to stimulate economic activity in areas often overlooked by major corporations, helping reduce inequality and broaden participation in the economy.

SMMEs’ importance has intensified as the country confronts slow growth, high unemployment and deep structural inequality. In an environment where large corporations dominate key sectors yet create limited jobs, SMMEs offer something the economy urgently needs – agility, inclusivity and the capacity to absorb labour at scale.

Arguably, the most significant contribution of SMMEs is job creation. SMMEs, by their nature, are labour-intensive and capable of creating entry-level opportunities for individuals who may not meet the hiring thresholds of larger ­ rms. This makes them essential to any credible employment strategy. Their ability to scale incrementally also means they can respond more quickly to shifts in demand, creating jobs in real-time rather than waiting for large-scale capital investments. Beyond employment, SMMEs are catalysts for innovation and competition. Smaller ­ rms tend to be more ‑ flexible, more willing to experiment and quicker to adopt new technologies. This is evident in sectors such as ­ fintech, e-commerce, renewable energy and creative industries, where SMMEs are driving new business models and challenging established players. Their presence increases market competition, which benefits consumers through improved service quality and more competitive pricing. SMMEs are also critical to broad-based black economic empowerment objectives, providing pathways for black entrepreneurs to enter and grow within the formal economy. Corporate supply chains increasingly rely on enterprise and supplier development programmes to integrate SMMEs, strengthening local procurement and supporting inclusive growth.

Access to ­ nance remains the most signi­ficant barrier, with many entrepreneurs unable to secure funding due to security requirements and risk-averse lending practices. Yet funding options do exist – fragmented, imperfect, but real. The consolidation of the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, the Small Enterprise Development Agency and the Co-operative Bank Development Agency into the new Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency signals a move toward integrated, blended ­ nance, and the National Empowerment Fund plays a complementary role. A growing ecosystem of ­ fintech lenders is beginning to ­fill the gap with faster, data-driven credit models – albeit at higher cost.

Despite these challenges, the outlook for SMMEs is promising. Digital transformation is lowering barriers to entry, government support agencies are expanding their reach and new opportunities are emerging in export markets. SMMEs have the potential to become the country’s most powerful engine for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Tersia Booyzen, Editor

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