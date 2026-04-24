Prestons Liquor Stores’ latest event spotlights Swartland wines

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This weekend, Prestons Liquor Stores invites you to The Tank Room for a wine tasting experience presented by Marras Swartland Wines.

Marras Swartland Wines is based in the Swartland, where big skies meet bold wines. Known for its untamed beauty, diverse soils and dryland farming, this region of the Western Cape is where vines work hard and reward us with wines full of character.

Here, the focus is on purity, texture and wines that sing of their origins. Paardeberg granite lends Chenin Blanc a tight, mineral elegance, while Kasteelberg schist yields structured, age-worthy wines with freshness and depth.

On the tasting table:

Leopards Leap Sparkling NV

Marras Chenin Blanc 2025

Marras Vixen Chenin Blanc 2024

Marras Rosé 2025

Marras Red Blend 2024

Marras Vesper Red Blend 2024

Win! Join a tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Marras Chenin Blanc and Marras Rosé.

Event details:

Venue: The Tank Room in Walmer, Gqeberha

The Tank Room in Walmer, Gqeberha Dates and times:

Friday, April 24, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm



Saturday, April 25, from 1pm to 4pm

Entrance: R65

R65 Tickets: Available exclusively at the Walmer branch of Prestons Liquor Stores (121 Main Road). No under 18s allowed.

Available exclusively at the Walmer branch of Prestons Liquor Stores (121 Main Road). No under 18s allowed. Enquiries: email reservations@tankroom.co.za

Highlights from Prestons Liquor Stores’ previous tasting event

On April 17 and 18, Prestons Liquor Stores hosted a tasting, presented by the Stellenbosch-based Baccō Estate Winery, at The Tank Room.

Inspired by Bacchus, the Roman god of wine, Baccō’s portfolio celebrates richness, structure, and the art of blending. From vibrant, easy-drinking styles to powerful signature wines, the lineup delivers depth, character, and a sense of drama in every glass.

Twenty guests enjoyed an immersive tasting experience, exploring eight expressive wines that showcased the estate’s versatility and flair. From fresh whites and a lively rosé to layered reds and commanding blends, each pour revealed a balance between indulgence and refinement, capturing the essence of Baccō’s winemaking philosophy.

Using a trusted five-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of four and above:

Signature Il Principe 2022

Estate Baccō Red Blend 2021

These standout selections highlight Baccō’s strength in crafting bold, structured reds ― wines with depth, presence, and a lingering finish that leaves a lasting impression.

Prestons Liquor Stores’ latest specials

Browse the brochure below to discover exclusive deals available at select Prestons Liquor Stores in the Eastern Cape until April 27.

To find your nearest store, visit the Prestons Liquor Stores website.

Download the brochure or go full screen and zoom in for ease of reading.

This article was sponsored by Prestons Liquor Stores.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.