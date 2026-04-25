CITY SLUKKER | There’s no nonsense in the chilled atmosphere of Tiny’s

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Tiny's Pub and Grub can be found in Haupt Street, Sidwell.

When the City Slukker spent time in that magnificent metropolis of London a few years back, he quickly realised the importance of being earnest.

That is, ensuring you plant your feet firmly at “your local”.

There are often little gems to be found in the most unlikely pozzies when it comes to sluk-dens in the city.

The braai pack came across as first class. (SUPPLIED)

No-nonsense affairs where the beer is cold, the glasses clean and there’s great value to be had.

The Slukker-tary-General and Chief Slukker recently found such a spot at Tiny’s Pub and Grub in Haupt Street, Sidwell, where the welcome by waitress Desireé was warm and friendly and the bar patron company equally so.

The perfect place to chill in Sidwell. (SUPPLIED)

Don’t get the slukkers wrong. This is no five-star establishment — but if it’s good, tasty pub grub you want and some perfectly chilled ones to wash your meal down, then you can’t go wrong here.

For starters, the brews are excellent value. Just R34 for a Castle 750ml quart which is difficult to top.

The menu is on the sparse side but again, your appetite won’t go begging.

You seriously will not go hungry here. There’s a pool table and gambling machine areas, as well as an outside braai area.

Enjoy a game of pool at Tiny's. (SUPPLIED)

Test your skill for a free dumpie. (SUPPLIED)

The Slukker-tary-General opted for a braai pack which he rated first-class at just R65, while CS went for the “babelas toastie” (R60) which was a generous affair with grilled bacon, fried egg and a sliced Russian.

It's worth taking a gamble on Tiny's. (SUPPLIED)

Waitress Desireé will give you a warm and friendly welcome. (SUPPLIED)

The price of a Castle quart will please most patrons. (SUPPLIED)

So no frills — but just plenty of good vibes and the kind of spot that fully deserves the title “my local”.

BEER BAROMETER (4 out of 5)

Great value, super clean glasses and top notch service

BITE BAROMETER (5)

Really tasty, value for money pub grub.

BUZZ BAROMETER (4)

Very chilled and laid-back atmosphere.

BOG BAROMETER (3)

Could do with some sprucing up, but otherwise satisfactory.

Tiny’s Pub and Grub, 59 Haupt Street, Sidwell

Contact: 082 575 4924

All visits are unannounced and food and drinks bills are paid for in full.

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