Kunskoors festival brings books and arts to Jeffreys Bay

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Tony Leon is one of the authors who will be in attendance.

Jeffreys Bay is preparing to come alive this May with the vibrant Kunskoors festival, a three‑day celebration of creativity that blends music, literature, theatre and visual arts designed to enrich the community and showcase local talent.

From May 1 to 3, audiences can expect a rich programme that not only highlights nationally acclaimed voices but also shines a spotlight on local talent from the Eastern Cape.

With literary sessions spanning everything from ocean memoirs and conservation stories to children’s fantasy, political insight, and culinary demonstrations, Kunskoors promises to be as diverse as it is engaging. Organisers hope Kunskoors will cement its place on SA’s literary calendar, drawing readers and art lovers alike to Jeffreys Bay’s shores for a weekend of inspiration, conversation, community and ensuring J’Bay is more than just a surfing town.

'Being There' by Tony Leon (SUPPLIED)

We caught up with Jonathan Ball Publishers’ publicity manager, Jean-Marie Korff, who shared insights into the festival’s literary lineup and the authors bringing their latest works to Jeffreys Bay.

Q: What inspired the curation of this year’s programme, and how did you decide on the mix of genres?

A: It’s always a mix of aspects we need to take into consideration, and they include release date of books, subject matter and author availability.

A first port of call for this year has been to include writers who live in the area.

We have authors participating who reside in Jeffreys Bay and in Gqeberha, so it’s exciting to be able to include and showcase local talent.

In terms of the genres, we have tried to include genres that we think people will be interested in and that will satisfy a variety of interests — and those are cooking, politics, conservation, nature, fiction and children’s books.

Michael Green (SUPPLIED)

'Pale Toe!' by Michael Green (SUPPLIED)

Q: How do you balance showcasing established voices like Tony Leon with debut authors such as Stefanus S Vivier?

A: I think it’s important for any and all literary festivals to showcase established talent and new voices or debut authors, and to get that balance right.

By including more established names, the hope is that they draw a bigger audience who will be curious about the rest of the programme and open-minded in exploring other panels that feature debut authors or other authors who might not be that well-known.

Justin Fox (SUPPLIED)

'Malta Inferno' by Justin Fox (SUPPLIED)

Q: What role do you see this event playing in SA’s literary calendar?

A: We’re hoping to build this as a literary event that can’t be missed on the South African literary scene and in the calendar.

When people mention all the well-known festivals, Kunskoors should form part of that sentence.

The hope is to draw readers to the beautiful town of Jeffreys Bay, and to the beautiful province that is the Eastern Cape, and in this way help to establish a reading culture among adults and children alike.

Justin Terblanche (SUPPLIED)

Guardian of the crash (SUPPLIED)

Q: How important is it for the festival to include both Afrikaans and English works?

A: For a festival taking place in a town like Jeffreys Bay, I think it’s very important to make sure you include both languages.

There is a big Afrikaans community in Jeffreys Bay, and even though we would have liked to include more Afrikaans authors in the lineup, we are also at the mercy of the availability of authors and their schedules.

I think the programme showcases a nice balance of the two languages and a nice range of topics, which will hopefully draw the crowds.

Nicole Engelbrecht (Maryam Adam)

' 'Bare Bones' by Nicole Engelbrecht (SUPPLIED)

Q: What do you hope audiences will take away from attending these sessions?

A: As with reading a book, my hope is always that you walk away with a broader perspective and get exposed to different perspectives outside your own frame of reference.

By gaining insight into other’s stories and lives, we become more understanding and empathetic human beings, and I think that makes the world a better place.

Of course, my hope is also that audiences will be entertained, informed and enjoy interacting with the authors in the Q&A sessions.

Veruska De Vita (SUPPLIED)

'Deep Blue' by Veruska De Vita (SUPPLIED)

Q: What role do publishers play at a festival like this and how important is it for them to be involved in the event?

A: As a publisher, we are in a position to offer financial support to the festival and our authors in attendance, which is an important aspect especially for smaller festivals just starting out.

We are also the link between the festival and the authors, so we assist with communication, marketing and publicity.

Q: Who are some of the authors who will be in attendance?

Veruska De Vita presents Deep Blue , a lyrical exploration of humanity’s bond with the ocean;

presents , a lyrical exploration of humanity’s bond with the ocean; Justin Terblanche , known as the “Rhino Whisperer,” shares his conservation memoir Guardian of the Crash;

, known as the “Rhino Whisperer,” shares his conservation memoir Justin Fox returns with Malta Inferno , the latest in his gripping Jack Pembroke WWII series;

returns with , the latest in his gripping Jack Pembroke WWII series; Tony Leon offers political insight in Being There: Backstories from the Political Front;

offers political insight in Antoinette Venter delights younger audiences with her Children of the Gods fantasy series;

delights younger audiences with her fantasy series; Jane Griffiths with Natural Solutions for Pests and Diseases inspires gardeners on how to use herbs in the vegetable garden;

with inspires gardeners on how to use herbs in the vegetable garden; Nicole Engelbrecht revisits chilling cold cases in Bare Bones , drawn from her award-winning podcast;

revisits chilling cold cases in , drawn from her award-winning podcast; Michael Green entertains rugby fans with Pale Toe! , a humorous and heartfelt sports chronicle;

entertains rugby fans with , a humorous and heartfelt sports chronicle; Stefanus S Vivier debuts Die Spoegvanger , a moving apartheid-era novel of identity and morality; and

debuts , a moving apartheid-era novel of identity and morality; and Marinda Engelbrecht serves up nostalgic home cooking in Maklik met Marinda

Stefanus S Vivier (SUPPLIED)

'Die Spoegvanger' by Stefanus S Vivier (SUPPLIED)

'Kinders van die gode' by Antoinette Venter (SUPPLIED)

Jane Griffiths (SUPPLIED)

'Natural Solutions for Pests and Diseases' by Jane Griffiths (SUPPLIED)

'Maklik Met Marinda' (SUPPLIED)

Q: Where can festival goers book tickets for the various events?

A: Via Quicket or simply visit the Kunskoors website www.kunskoors.co.za for more details.