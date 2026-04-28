FREE TO READ | Wet your whistle

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Did you know that in South Africa, between 30 and 60 per cent (depending on who you ask and how far along the sanitation chain you look) of all treated, potable water supplied to urban households is used solely for ­ ushing toilets? That’s assuming everything works properly – a leaking toilet can waste tens of thousands of litres of water a year. In a water-scarce country like ours, this is obviously not sustainable. That’s why researchers and organisations are working on alternatives, whether through the use of greywater or seawater for ­ ushing, or waterless, non-sewered toilets that break down waste in other ways, in some instances even generating power. Journey down the toilet hole with us on page 34.

Water is on everyone’s minds these days – on page 6 we examine how to ensure our nascent offshore wind sector benefits coastal communities, on page 8 we learn why sustainable kelp farming is key to ocean ecology and the survival of this multimillion-rand industry, on page 24 we look at the data behind coastal clean-ups, on page 31 we find out why water resilience in the hospitality is not a crisis strategy, and on page 38 we dip into responsible, regenerative and reciprocal coastal foraging.

We also cover eco-friendly products, youth climate reporting, mine dump rehabilitation, sustainable fashion and the continuing fight against the poaching of endangered species.

That should be more than enough to wet your whistle. Just remember: if you want to keep it wet, be mindful of our precious water resources.

Anthony Sharpe, EDITOR