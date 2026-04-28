Lalla Hirayama ties the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for Lalla Hirayama and long-time partner Ross Mcilroy after they tied the knot this weekend.

While the couple are yet to post their official wedding portraits, attendees provided a glimpse into their special day when sharing videos and images on their Instagram stories, tagging the happy couple.

The ceremony, which appeared to be a blend of elegance and culture, had Scottish and Japanese touches as well.

Take a look at the images below:

Lalla Hirayama and her husband Ross. (Instagram/Lalla Hirayama and h)

Lalla Hirayama and her husband Ross. (Instagram/Lalla Hirayama an)

Lalla, who first announced her engagement on April 20 2025, has kept her life with her partner private.

When previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lalla gushed over her man and how supportive he has been throughout their relationship.

Lalla is very much in love but likes to keep very hush about it. “No one knows about my man,“ she said.

“My man is so incredible that he stands back and allows me to be me. He holds my hand through it all and sometimes I go ’Oh my goodness, how lucky am I?’”