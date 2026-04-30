Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Bellingham Homestead Range

This weekend, we’re bringing you the comforting charm of Bellingham Wines’ The Homestead Range, a collection inspired by heritage, hospitality, and the simple pleasure of sharing great wine.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Rooted in Franschhoek tradition, Bellingham has long been known for crafting wines that are approachable, expressive, and made for everyday enjoyment.

The Homestead Range reflects that philosophy beautifully: easy-drinking yet full of character, offering a well-balanced journey from fresh whites to smooth, satisfying reds. It’s the kind of tasting that feels like home from the very first sip.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Sauvignon Blanc

• Chenin Blanc

• Pinotage

• Shiraz

• Red Blend

Friday 1st May 2026: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Saturday 2nd May 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

🎁 Win with Bellingham!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Bellingham Homestead Red Blend.

Settle in, sip slowly, and enjoy wines made to be shared, just like they should be.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Marras Swartland Wines at The Tank Room

24 – 25 April 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Marras Swartland Wines to The Tank Room, bringing with it the untamed spirit of the Swartland, where big skies meet bold wines. Known for its diverse soils and dryland farming, this rugged region produces wines with unmistakable character and a strong sense of place. From mineral-driven Chenin Blanc shaped by Paardeberg granite to structured, expressive reds born from Kasteelberg schist, the lineup celebrated purity, texture, and authenticity in every glass.

Nineteen guests joined us for an engaging evening of discovery, exploring six distinctive wines that highlighted the Swartland’s raw beauty and dynamic style. From fresh, vibrant whites to layered, characterful reds, each pour offered a glimpse into a region defined by resilience, craftsmanship, and minimal intervention.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest:

• Marras Red Blend 2024

• Marras Vesper Red Blend 2024

These top selections reflected the depth and personality of Swartland reds - bold yet balanced, with layers of flavour and a distinctive sense of origin that resonated with guests.

Here’s to wines with character, stories in every glass, and evenings well spent at The Tank Room, we look forward to welcoming you back to raise a glass with us again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 29 April to 3 May 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.