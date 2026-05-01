New book calls for building better men

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Doctor Njabulo James Nkosi shares his heart and inspiration behind his latest book 'Father of Man: The 5 Ideals to Build Better Men'

Doctor Njabulo James Nkosi is a leadership mentor, author and speaker who integrates faith, purpose and performance to inspire individuals and organisations.

With more than a decade of experience leading multimillion-dollar projects across Africa and beyond, he is also a Distinguished Toastmaster and host of The NJ Podcast.

Doctor Njabulo James Nkosi shares his heart and inspiration behind his latest book 'Father of Man: The 5 Ideals to Build Better Men' (SUPPLIED)

He earned his doctor of ministry in 2024 and has served for the past decade at Rivers Sandton, primarily in children’s ministry.

He holds an information systems honours degree with distinction from Rhodes University.

He has written several books, including Inspired Success: The Five Keys to Reach Greater Heights of Achievement (2017) and You Are a Business: Treat Yourself Like One! (2019).

'Father of Man: The 5 Ideals to Build Better Men' focuses on accountability, vision and courage as keys to success with a strong emphasis on building men of the future (SUPPLIED)

His latest book, Father of Man: The 5 Ideals to Build Better Men focuses on accountability, vision and courage as keys to success with a strong emphasis on building men of the future.

We recently caught up with him and he shared the heart behind the book, why building stronger men matters for families and society, and how his journey as a mentor and author continues to inspire.

The updated cover of 'Father of Man' (SUPPLIED)

Q: Tell us a bit about yourself and your Eastern Cape connections — I see you studied at Rhodes University.

A: Yes, I studied at Rhodes University, and my Eastern Cape connection runs deep because those four years were foundational for me.

I completed a bachelor of commerce in information systems with distinction, and I did so with the support of the Investec Rhodes 100 programme.

Rhodes shaped me academically, socially and personally.

It was also a major part of my Toastmasters journey, ballroom and Latin dancing, my writing journey and my growth as a young man.

I wrote for the independent student newspaper, Activate, built lifelong friendships, fell in love and had some of the most formative experiences of my life in Makhanda.

The Eastern Cape was not just a place where I studied. It was a place where I was stretched, sharpened and, in many ways, introduced to a wider world.

To this day, many of the friendships and lessons I carry were forged there.

Q: What was the spark for ‘Father of Man’?

A: The first spark came from the William Wordsworth line, “The child is the father of the man.”

That idea gripped me because it captured something I had already begun to see in life: that the child goes with the adult, and that our childhood experiences shape the men we become.

But the real decision to write the book came through a conversation with my wife, who was my fiancée at the time and very much my muse.

After my second book, I asked her what I should write next. She said, “Write Father of Man. It’s needed now more than ever, and you need it too.” That landed heavily.

At the time, I was transitioning. I was moving from being just a guy figuring life out into engagement, deeper responsibility, and a more serious confrontation with manhood.

The world was also in a place where questions around men, masculinity, fatherhood, and pain were becoming impossible to ignore.

So the book was born at the intersection of personal growth and public need.

Q: How did you develop the structure of the book?

A: It began organically, then became highly intentional. That is usually how my books work.

I start with a burden, a few major ideas, and a direction.

Then, as the writing deepens, I begin to build frameworks that make the material easier to understand, remember and apply.

With Father of Man, each ideal grew into an answer to a major question.

I.N.T.E.G.R.I.T.Y. answers the question of how to deal with childhood wounds and personal truth.

M.A.S.C.U.L.I.N.E. asks what it really means to be a man.

S.O.L.V.E. addresses what has gone wrong.

F.I.R.S.T. asks what we should teach children. Then the final ideal draws lessons from the father.

The structure came through natural growth, but it was refined with precision. I wanted it to feel readable, memorable and deeply practical.

Q: Which part of the writing process challenged you?

A: The hardest part was what I call method writing. In the same way method actors embody the character, I had to embody the book.

I could not write solutions to problems I had not faced honestly.

This book tested me on nearly everything I wrote about.

I had to go through inner child work, therapy, grief, survival, responsibility, marriage, and the pressure of carrying on while I was breaking.

I had to live these principles while writing them. So the hardest part was not finding words.

It was becoming the kind of man the words demanded. That is why the book says, “This is not self-help. It’s self-confrontation.”

I overcame it by refusing to write around the pain. I wrote through it.

Q: How do you balance storytelling with philosophical or social commentary?

A: For me, storytelling is the anchor and the philosophy is the interpretation.

Human beings remember stories better than abstract ideas. So I try to ground principle in narrative.

If I want to make a point about the shadow, about truth, about fatherhood, or about pain, I do not want to just lecture. I want to show it.

This book is built from my own story, other people’s stories, research, podcasts and real conversations.

So if I want to comment on a man refusing to face his shadow, I will often attach that insight to a story about what happened when he did not.

That creates emotional access. The commentary then gives the reader the language and structure to make sense of what the story already made them feel.

Q: Were there particular authors or literary traditions that influenced your style?

A: Absolutely. The first and greatest influence is the Bible.

I believe it is the greatest collection of stories, wisdom, leadership insight and human truth ever written.

Beyond that, Dr Jordan B Peterson influenced some of the psychological and philosophical framing, especially around meaning, responsibility and confronting chaos.

Robert Greene influenced me in terms of structure, historical layering and the way he builds an argument through narrative and observation.

James Patterson influenced me in a very different way, through his short, sharp chapters and his ability to keep the reader moving.

I have also drawn from philosophical writers, classical thinkers, and great communicators across literature and theology. But the Bible remains the bedrock.

Q: What role did editing and revision play?

A: Editing was critical. Writing gives you raw material. Editing gives you the book.

It sharpened the ideas, removed what did not belong, strengthened what needed more weight, and improved the reading experience.

A manuscript can have passion and still fail if it is not refined.

Editing helped me think not only as the writer, but as the reader.

It forced me to ask what needed to stay, what needed to go, what needed more clarity, and what needed more impact.

Grammar, punctuation, flow, structure and emphasis all matter.

Editing is not a cosmetic process. It is a production process.

It is one of the most important parts of making a book work.

Q: How did you choose the title?

A: Once I landed on Father of Man, there were no real contenders.

It came directly from the Wordsworth quotation, and I immediately knew it was loaded, provocative and memorable.

It carried the depth of the book in just three words.

The bigger debate was around the subtitle.

I structure many of my books around five core points because people tend to remember threes and fives well.

I considered language like “perfect men”, but I rejected it because there are no perfect men.

What we can do is build better men. That is more honest, more realistic, and more in line with my broader philosophy of progressive growth. So once the title clicked, it stayed.

Q: Did you face obstacles with publishing?

A: Yes, definitely. This book was properly self-published, which means I used my own publishing infrastructure and contracted the right services while ensuring that I retained ownership of the intellectual property.

That was important to me. I wanted control, responsibility and long-term value.

The obstacle was the learning curve.

When you do it yourself, every lesson costs you. There are no shortcuts.

You pay school fees through process, through mistakes, through logistics and through the emotional weight of carrying the vision.

But beyond the mechanics of publishing, the hardest part was internal.

Releasing a book like this means deciding that the world is ready for your truth and that you are willing to stand behind it.

That takes a great deal of alignment in mind, spirit and self-worth.

Q: How do you see ‘Father of Man’ fitting into households?

A: I see Father of Man as a guide, a conversation starter, and a reference manual in everyday households.

I see fathers using it to become better fathers and husbands.

I see mothers using it to understand men better and to help raise stronger boys.

I see young men reading it while they are still becoming, so they can face certain issues earlier rather than spending decades repairing what was left unattended.

I also see it as a household marker, a signal that this family is serious about truth, healing, growth and responsibility.

It asks people to do one of the hardest things in life: confront their pain without becoming its prisoner.

I believe the book belongs in homes because better men do not appear by accident. They are built intentionally.

Q: What lessons from the book are most urgent for society?

A: The most urgent lesson is that men need to understand their role again.

When men do not know who they are, society pays for it.

A man must understand that he is called to be a protector, provider, promoter, priest and prophet.

If more men took those roles seriously, we would begin to address some of the deepest issues in this country, including gender-based violence, absent fatherhood, passivity and intergenerational dysfunction.

Another urgent lesson is that unhealed pain becomes public damage. South Africa is carrying a lot of trauma.

Many men are walking around with unresolved wounds, and if a man refuses to confront what is broken in him, he will eventually express it in destructive ways.

You cannot change what you refuse to confront. That is why this book is urgent.

It calls men to tell the truth, face their pain, and become better.

Q: How do you see the future of fatherhood evolving in Africa?

A: I do not think the future of fatherhood in Africa is about inventing something completely new.

I think it is about returning to sound principles and restoring what has been distorted.

In many African contexts, fatherhood has been associated with authority, but authority without responsibility becomes abuse.

Headship without sacrifice becomes domination.

Biblically, the man is not just the head of the family. He is also the base.

He carries weight. He lays down his life. He provides emotional, spiritual, practical and moral leadership.

So I think the future of fatherhood in Africa must move toward present fathers, emotionally aware fathers, spiritually grounded fathers, and fathers who understand that leadership is not control.

It is service. It is sacrifice. It is stewardship.

Q: How can communities support men in becoming role models?

A: Communities can support men by holding them to a higher standard while also giving them support, guidance and grace.

We already have enough critics. We need more builders.

Accountability matters, but accountability without compassion can become condemnation.

If communities want better role models, they must help form them.

That means creating environments where men can be challenged, mentored, corrected, encouraged and developed.

Men need spaces where they can be called up, not just called out.

Real community does not enable weakness, but it does not destroy people either. It helps build them.

Q: What role do mothers and women play in shaping men?

A: A profound one. The mother is the first teacher of the child.

Very often, she is the first lens through which a boy experiences nurture, security, language and emotional meaning.

Women, more broadly, also shape men deeply through partnership, standards, influence and affirmation.

But I also think women have a responsibility not to reinforce destructive narratives about men.

If you constantly say all men are trash, you participate in the very world you claim to reject.

Better language produces better outcomes. Mothers and women should work with men, not against the idea of manhood itself.

They should hold men accountable, yes, but they should also understand that many men are bleeding, many men are hurting, and every man was once someone’s little boy.

That awareness creates both compassion and proper standards.

Q: What makes you proud to be a man, husband and father?

A: Responsibility. That is the answer. I am proud of the weight.

I am proud that a woman saw me fully, saw both strength and weakness, and still chose to do life with me.

I am proud that my child loves me simply because I am her father, and that this love now places a holy responsibility on my shoulders.

I am proud that I get to build, protect, lead and leave a legacy.

I am proud that my life is no longer just about me.

I am proud that through books, videos, podcasts and fatherhood itself, I am contributing something meaningful to the world.

Manhood is not pride in ego. It is pride in duty.

Q: How do you hope critics and academics will engage with your work?

A: Strongly, but fairly. I welcome rigorous engagement.

I welcome people testing the ideas, questioning the frameworks, and challenging the conclusions where necessary. That is how thought evolves.

That is how discourse sharpens. I am not interested in shallow destruction.

I am interested in serious engagement that builds people, builds thought and builds society.

This book itself was born out of wrestling with multiple perspectives, sources and tensions around manhood.

So I am not afraid of critique. I just want it to be honest, intelligent and constructive.

Q: What advice would you give to emerging writers?

A: Write. Write passionately. Write truthfully. Write often.

Write even when you think only one person will read it, because if one person reads it and it changes their life, that is already enough reason to write.

Read other writers. Learn from them.

Study their form, their rhythm, their courage and their flaws.

Build a team around your work where necessary. But above all, start.

You do not have to be great to get started, but you do have to get started to become great.

Someone needs the message you have to share.

Q: How do you personally measure success as an author?

A: Success for me is first about whether the work did what I intended it to do.

Sales, media, speaking invitations and public response all matter, but they are secondary.

The deepest measure is transformation.

I have had readers stop midway through one of my books and say, “I had to stop and apply this.”

I have had people tell me that a book pushed them to take a chance on themselves or to finally face the truth about their lives. That is success to me.

If the work enters someone’s life and genuinely changes it, then it has done what it was meant to do.

Q: If you could give one piece of advice to every young man stepping into adulthood, what would it be?

A: Tell yourself the truth. That is the first thing. If you cannot tell yourself the truth, you cannot become the man you are meant to be.

Do not say what you know to be false. A lie may take care of the present, but it has no future.

You build yourself out of words, so if you lie constantly, what kind of man are you building?

The second piece is this: embrace the highest level of responsibility you can bear.

Nobody admires an irresponsible man. No woman wants an irresponsible husband.

No child needs an irresponsible father. No society benefits from an irresponsible male.

So step up. Take on weight. Become the kind of man people can rely on.

Responsibility is not the punishment. It is the making of you.

Q: Anything else you’d like to tell us?

A: Yes. Father of Man was built out of pain, fire, truth and responsibility.

It was not written from a distance. It was lived. It was earned.

And in many ways, it is part of a bigger mission to make the world better by helping build better men.

I also have to say that Rhodes University and the Eastern Cape remain part of that story, because that was one of the places where I first began to see, more clearly, the fatherhood crisis around us.

I had a present father, so I could speak about my dad with ease.

But I saw other men whose demeanour changed completely at the mention of their fathers because of abandonment, abuse, or pain. That stayed with me.

So this book is a pleasure, a burden, a blessing and a calling.

And as a natural extension of it, we now have the Whiskey and Braai Chats, where men sit down, have honest conversations, and create space for truth.

Easy choices make hard lives. Hard choices make easier lives.

Writing this book was one of the hardest choices I have made, but it has also been one of the most rewarding.

Q: How can people get hold of you on social media?

A: Instagram : instagram.com/njabulo.j.nkosi

Facebook : Njabulo James Nkosi