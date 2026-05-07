Extreme Volkswagen Golf R race car to tackle Nürburgring in 2027

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Volkswagen has announced it will contest the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2027 with a special racing version of the Golf R, developed in partnership with Max Kruse Racing.

The project coincides with the 25th anniversary of Volkswagen R, the brand’s performance division that launched with the Golf R32 in 2002. Volkswagen says the programme is intended to reinforce the division’s motorsport roots, with the “R” standing for “racing”.

A large front spoiler promises impressive levels of downforce. (Volkswagen)

“The 24h Nürburgring is the toughest test for us under real competitive conditions,” says Reinhold Ivenz, Head of Volkswagen R. “The Nürburgring is also our test and development track, and we will meet people at the 24h race who share our passion for performance – which is why the project is a perfect match for Volkswagen R.”

Though technical specifications are thin on the ground, the company confirmed that the race car will be based on the current-generation Golf R and retain its all-wheel drive system, adapted for the demands of the Nordschleife endurance race.

Sticky Falken slick tyres are bridged by racy side skirts. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has also unveiled a Golf R 24H show car previewing the upcoming racer. The concept will be displayed at this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours event, taking place from May 16 to 17.

Going by the press images, it certainly looks the part, festooned with aerodynamic enhancements including a massive front splitter, sizeable side skirts and a large rear spoiler mounted to the tailgate. There are also bonnet scoops for enhanced engine cooling, a side-exit exhaust and a complex rear diffuser.

Rear is dominated by chunky spoiler and expansive air diffuser. (Volkswagen)

“With the Golf R 24H show car, we are making our vision for 2027 tangible at an early stage. The preparatory work for the real racing car has already begun. Even though we don’t want to reveal much about the technology yet, fans of the 24h Nürburgring can look forward to the most spectacular Golf R to date,” continues Reinhold Ivenz.

The new programme follows three years of Nürburgring competition with the Golf GTI Clubsport and continues Volkswagen’s collaboration with Max Kruse Racing. Team co-founder Benjamin Leuchter, who also works as a Volkswagen test and development driver, will oversee the racing programme and contribute to the car’s development.