Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Vrede en Lust

This weekend, we’re bringing you Vrede en Lust Wines, a collection inspired by heritage, hospitality, and the simple pleasure of sharing great wine.

To make exceptional wine, you need excellent grapes. This journey to greatness starts in the soils the vines are planted in. At Vrede en Lust they choose to make wines from grapes off their own vineyards that are grown in the best regions in South Africa. To build layers of complexity, the same grape cultivar is planted in multiple soil types and then harvested at different times during the season.

Prestons Liquor Stores (supplied)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Vrede en Lust Sarah Bubbly

• Vrede en Lust Jess Rosé

• Vrede en Lust Anni Sauvignon Blanc

• Vrede en Lust White Mischief

• Vrede en Lust Ella Red Blend

• Vrede en Lust Boet Erasmus

Friday 8th May 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 9th May 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Vrede en Lust!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Vrede en Lust Boet Erasmus.

Settle in, sip slowly, and enjoy wines made to be shared, just like they should be.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Bellingham Homestead Range at The Tank Room

1 – 2 May 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed the Homestead Range from Bellingham Wines to The Tank Room, bringing with it a sense of heritage, hospitality, and the simple pleasure of sharing good wine. Rooted in Franschhoek tradition, Bellingham is known for crafting wines that are approachable, expressive, and made for everyday enjoyment. The Homestead Range lived up to that philosophy beautifully; offering a lineup that was easy-drinking yet full of character, with a seamless journey from fresh, vibrant whites to smooth, satisfying reds.

Twenty Six guests gathered for a warm and welcoming tasting experience, exploring six wines that captured the essence of comfort and consistency. From crisp aromatics and bright fruit to soft tannins and rounded finishes, each glass felt familiar yet engaging, the kind of wines that bring people together and keep conversations flowing.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Homestead Pinotage

• Homestead Shiraz

• Homestead Chenin Blanc

• Homestead Chardonnay

Leading the way as the clear favourite, the Homestead Pinotage impressed with its depth and drinkability, followed closely by a well-rounded lineup that highlighted both the freshness of the whites and the easy appeal of the reds.

Here’s to wines that feel like home, shared moments, and memorable evenings at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 6 May to 10 May 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.