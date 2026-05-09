Winter wonderland getaway at Misty Mountain Reserve

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Overlooking rolling green hills that melt into the vast blue of the Indian Ocean, the setting feels almost surreal

Perched high above the dramatic coastline of Tsitsikamma, Misty Mountain Reserve has long been a favourite for travellers seeking a blend of nature, comfort and quiet escape.

Yet, even for returning visitors like us, the reserve has a way of reinventing itself — offering something new with every stay.

Having visited several times over the years — from its unique stargazing domes to its family-friendly self-catering units — it’s a destination that never quite feels the same twice.

And somehow, each experience seems to outdo the last.

Our most recent visit, timed with the first crisp bite of winter, proved to be the most memorable yet.

This time, we checked into a spacious family ocean-view lodge, where panoramic scenery takes centre stage.

The unit, with its two large ensuite bedrooms and open-plan living space, is designed for both comfort and connection.

But it’s the private wooden deck that truly defines the experience.

Overlooking rolling green hills that melt into the vast blue of the Indian Ocean, the setting feels almost surreal.

On a clear day, the ocean appears so close you may be tricked into thinking that you can reach out and touch it.

Arriving at the reserve late on a Friday afternoon after an easy one-hour and 46-minute drive from Gqeberha, we were greeted with warm hand towels and even warmer smiles.

Within minutes of settling in, the children were off exploring — completely at ease in the safe, open surroundings.

There’s something deeply refreshing about watching your children play freely in nature, their laughter replacing the usual hum of city life.

While Misty Mountain is ideal for families, it offers just as much for couples looking to reconnect in a peaceful and equally romantic setting.

That evening, we opted to dine at Tshisa Restaurant, which is the heart of the reserve.

We eased into the night on plush couches near a roaring fire while playing board games as we waited for our meal.

Dinner was both generous and memorable.

My husband went for the 300g fillet steak with chips and mushroom sauce, cooked to a perfect medium-rare, while I chose the slow-roasted garlic and rosemary lamb shank.

It was tender, flavourful and fell effortlessly off the bone, served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Our daughter happily tucked into fresh local mussels in a creamy sauce, giving them an enthusiastic thumbs-up, while our son kept things simple with a plate of chips — saving just enough room for the real highlight, a rich chocolate fondant served with ice-cream.

We rounded off the evening by sharing a beautifully presented cheese platter, brimming with local cheeses, seasonal fruits, homemade preserves and fresh bread.

After booking an early morning activity, we retreated to our rooms, climbing into beds warmed with hot water bottles as rain softly pattered outside — the kind of quiet that makes it equally suited to a romantic escape.

The next morning brought crisp, clear air and the smell of freshly brewed coffee.

The buffet breakfast was a feast — from farm breads, cheeses, fruit and yoghurt to a full hot selection of eggs, bacon, sausages, baked beans, tomatoes and creamy mushrooms.

With full stomachs, we bundled up and headed out for a quad biking adventure with Tsitsikamma Adventure Land.

The experience, which winds through forest trails and rugged terrain, was both thrilling and accessible.

My daughter rode with me, while my more daring son teamed up with his dad — both equally thrilled by the muddy puddles and scenic route.

Our guide was exceptional, especially with the children, even taking time afterwards to give them a little extra lesson.

Back at the lodge, the day unfolded at an easy pace.

After a light lunch — my son opting for a cheeseburger and chips, my daughter for ice-cream with chocolate sauce, while my husband and I shared a platter of grapes, olives, halloumi and other treats — the kids were back outside making the most of the space.

Despite the chill, my eight-year-old son couldn’t resist a dip in the infinity pool followed by a lively game of soccer on the lawn.

While the boys headed off for a competitive game of padel — even taking on another couple staying at the reserve (and sorely losing) — us girls enjoyed some quiet time at the spa.

My daughter chose the “Farm Spoil”, a relaxing 45-minute massage, while I indulged in a 30-minute aromatherapy treatment.

The spa’s calming atmosphere — soft music, gentle scents and plush robes — makes it ideal for couples wanting to unwind side by side.

Later that afternoon, we took a gentle stroll around the dam, stopping to see the rescued crocodiles housed in a secure, natural-style enclosure.

The spa’s calming atmosphere — soft music, gentle scents and plush robes — makes it ideal for couples wanting to unwind side by side (SUPPLIED)

As night fell, our gourmet braai basket was delivered straight to our unit — complete with wood and firelighters.

Though intended for two, it was more than enough for our family of four: steak, boerewors, flavourful beef kebabs, fresh salads, bread rolls and, for dessert, indulgent chocolate brownies with strawberries.

Gathered around the fire on our deck under the stars, we spent our final evening reflecting on the happy, relaxing and adventurous weekend.

It’s easy to imagine the same setting as the backdrop to a romantic evening for two.

While Misty Mountain is a fantastic summer destination, winter brings a quieter, more intimate charm — fireplaces lit, blankets close at hand and star-filled skies overhead.

Misty Mountain reserve is now running a Winter weekend special, at an all-inclusive R11,499 per couple.

This includes:

Luxury accommodation in a lodge or tent;

Daily breakfast;

A romantic three-course dinner at Tshisa Restaurant or LJ’s at The Hub Storms River for authentic African cuisine;

A private braai basket to enjoy under the stars on your deck;

A couple’s spa experience (30-minute treatment plus 30-minute infrared sauna); and

A one-hour guided quad bike adventure; and a one-hour padel court session (balls and rackets included).

The offer runs until the end of September.

Morning brought one final, leisurely breakfast before it was time to say goodbye and make a hopeful promise to return.

With its combination of breathtaking scenery, thoughtful amenities and genuine hospitality, Misty Mountain Reserve offers more than just a getaway — it delivers an experience that feels both personal and restorative.

Whether it’s a family escape filled with muddy adventures and laughter, or a romantic weekend of fireside dinners and spa treatments, it’s these small, lived-in moments that linger long after you’ve left — and make each visit feel even more special than the last.

Portions of this trip were sponsored by Misty Mountain Reserve. All opinions, however, remain entirely that of the journalist.

Chance to win getaway

To all the incredible moms out there, this one is FOR YOU! Win this Mother’s Day with The Herald and Misty Mountain Reserve, Tsitsikamma, valued at R11,449. On lucky reader and their partner could win:

🌅 2-night accommodation in an ocean-view lodge,

🥘 3-course dinner

🧺Braai basket

🥎Quad bike tour & padel

💆🏽‍♀️Spa treatment

To stand a chance, email your name, surname, contact number and a one-liner on what you’d most look forward to at the Misty Mountain Reserve if you were selected as a winner. Email: Taryn Fember fembert@theherald.co.za by midday on Monday May 11. The winner will be contacted telephonically on May 11.

T&Cs apply. Good Luck!

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