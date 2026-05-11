Bridgestone issues tyre safety recall in South Africa

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has informed consumers of a safety recall of the Bridgestone Duravis R660 Eco 215/65R16C 109/107T tyres which may suffer tread delamination, as reported by Bridgestone Europe NV/SA.

The tyres are supplied as original equipment to Ford Transit Custom (2024-2025 model) and Tourneo Custom (2024-2025 model).

According to the manufacturer, Ford has fitted a small number of the same tyres to Volkswagen vehicles in its manufacturing plant. These vehicles were sold and distributed across South Africa between October 22 2023 and November 8 2025.

The affected tyres are more susceptible to cuts and partial penetrations than anticipated when used in rugged and wet environments. These cuts can lead to moisture intrusion and subsequent oxidation of the tyre belt. This may lead to corrosion, which could create a separation area that could grow over time.

Car owners may notice a tyre bulge, tread deformation or additional tread cuts which may become apparent on the tread surface. Extended use of the tyres leads to tread deformation and, over time, may end in tread delamination which may increase the risk of an accident.

Consumers who have purchased affected vehicles are urged to request replacement tyres immediately. Queries relating to this recall may be directed to ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.

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