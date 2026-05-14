FREE TO READ | Closer to the source

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this edition of Agriculture, we take a step back to look at agriculture in a way that feels a little closer to home. For many people, agriculture can seem like something that happens somewhere else, out of sight and out of mind. Yet it touches almost every part of our daily lives. The food we buy, the prices we pay, and even the availability of certain products are all shaped by what happens along the agricultural value chain.

This issue brings together a range of stories that unpack some of the factors working behind the scenes. We explore how regulations support responsible and sustainable food production and why keeping up with innovation is becoming increasingly important for South Africa. You’ll also meet women making a real impact in the dairy industry and see how industry bodies are investing in skills and people to strengthen the sector.

Some of the topics may feel unexpected at fi­rst glance, but they are more relevant than they appear. Foot-and-mouth disease, for example, has implications that reach far beyond farms and into the broader economy. Developments in desalination could influence how water is managed for irrigation in the future. These are the kinds of links that are not always obvious, but they matter.

We also touch on areas where awareness makes a difference. Food safety, the responsible use of agricultural inputs and managing the growing pressure from plant and animal diseases all play a role in shaping a resilient agricultural system.

This edition aims to offer a clearer picture of how connected agriculture is to everyday life. Whether you work in the sector or engage with it as a consumer, there is always more to understand about the journey from farm to table.

Elriza Theron

EDITOR

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):