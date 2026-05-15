Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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Prestons Liquor Stores (Prestons Liquor Stores)

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Stellenbosch Reserve

Inspired by the rich heritage, dramatic landscapes, and world-class vineyards of Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch Reserve crafts wines that reflect a true sense of place, character, and tradition.

Each wine pays tribute to iconic Stellenbosch landmarks and heritage, combining elegance, accessibility, and depth in every glass. From vibrant whites to bold, structured reds, Stellenbosch Reserve offers a tasting experience that captures the heart of the Cape Winelands.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Stellenbosch Reserve Moederkerk Chardonnay 2025

• Stellenbosch Reserve Hangbrug Chenin Blanc 2025

• Stellenbosch Reserve Ou Hoofgebou Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

• Stellenbosch Reserve Kweekskool Merlot 2023

• Stellenbosch Reserve Kruithuis Syrah 2023

• Stellenbosch Reserve Stadsaal Cinsault 2024

• Stellenbosch Reserve Vanderstel Bordeaux Blend 2023

Friday 15th May 2026: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 16th May 2026: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Win with Stellenbosch Reserve!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Stellenbosch Reserve Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon

Settle in, sip slowly, and enjoy wines made to be shared, just like they should be.

Tickets exclusively available at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Vrede en Lust Wines at The Tank Room

8 - 9 May 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Vrede en Lust Wine Estate to The Tank Room, bringing with it a collection inspired by heritage, hospitality, and the simple pleasure of sharing great wine.At Vrede en Lust, exceptional winemaking begins in the vineyard, with carefully selected grapes that create wines layered with depth, balance, and complexity.

Twenty Two guests joined us for an enjoyable evening of tasting and conversation, exploring six distinctive wines that showcased both freshness and structure across the range.From lively bubbly and vibrant rosé to expressive whites and bold reds, each pour reflected the estate’s thoughtful approach to blending terroir, character, and craftsmanship.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Boet Erasmus 2020

• White Mischief 2024

• Anni Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Jess Rosé 2025

Standing out as the clear favourite of the evening, Boet Erasmus impressed with its depth, balance, and commanding presence, while the White Mischief, Anni Sauvignon Blanc, and Jess Rosé brought freshness, elegance, and vibrant fruit character to the top rankings.

Here’s to great wine, shared experiences, and memorable evenings at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 13 May to 17 May 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.