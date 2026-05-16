BOOK REVIEW | New look at Jane Austen character and cheeky read for a weekend

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Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice published in 1813 has inspired hundreds of fanfiction writers.

Die-hard fans just can’t get enough — from spin-offs of the original story to in-depth looks at other characters featured in the book.

Many have been fascinated by Charlotte Lucas and her choice to forgo love and avoid the fear of spinsterhood by marrying Mr Collins.

Charlotte’s choice not only bewildered Elizabeth Bennett, but has no doubt plagued countless book discussion groups over the years.

Maybe you too at some point wondered what the next chapter in Charlotte’s life was.

Now Rachel Parris gives us a glimpse into Charlotte’s mind and reasoning and how her life could’ve turned out in Introducing Mrs Collins.

To achieve this, Parris admits she had to flesh out some of the characters, and research the laws of the time to build on Austen’s storyline.

We learn that Charlotte has maintained some form of her independence.

She is the curator of her life at Hunsford Parsonage and it’s a happy one.

But then an unexpected guest turns Charlotte’s world upside down.

She wonders if there’s security in marriage or if she too can experience true love.

Parris has cleverly included letters at the end of some chapters between various characters. It makes for some riveting reading.

Sparks fly in this hilarious grumpy romance, packed with Olivia Dade’s signature body positivity and a delicious amount of spice (SUPPLIED)

The saying don’t judge a book by its cover most certainly applies to Oliva Dade’s latest rom-com Second Chance Romance.

The cover looks all cutesy and heartwarming, but it’s a rollicking, spicy read littered with profanities.

The characters are also part of a book club that has some kinky reading fetishes.

The story is set in Harlot’s Bay, and maybe that should’ve been a warning bell.

However, this is the second novel in Dade’s Harlot’s Bay series so there seems to be quite a fan following.

The main character Karl owns a small bakery and is reunited with his high school sweetheart after 20 years when his obituary mistakenly appears in the local paper.

He was just off work with some man flu, but living in a small town, the residents were not used to the local bakery being closed and suspected the worst.

Molly narrates “monster romance” audiobooks in her LA house.

Being divorced she isn’t quite ready to trust again.

Karl sets up various little dates and trust exercises for them to get better acquainted with each other and this where the magic happens.

There’s also lots of talk of delectable food and interesting latte flavours, so be warned — you’ll need to have the snacks ready while reading this one.

It’s the perfect cheeky read for a weekend. — Books available from Jonathan Ball Publishers and local book stores

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