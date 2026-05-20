Jeep recalls Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in South Africa

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The instrument panel in affected Jeep Wranglers may go blank.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of product recalls issued by Stellantis South Africa.

The recall affects certain 354 Jeep Grand Cherokees (WL Series) and 115 Jeep Wranglers.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The affected vehicles, all sold in 2023, may experience erratic illumination of the driver seat belt warning indicator due to the airbag controller.

Under certain conditions, the warning indicator or system may fail to adequately alert the driver when the seat belt is unbuckled, potentially reducing occupant protection in the event of a crash.

Jeep Wrangler

The instrument panel cluster may become blank. This may result in important driving information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, not being displayed to the driver, potentially increasing safety risks while driving. The affected Wranglers were sold between 2022 and 2024.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to bring their vehicles to a Jeep dealership for inspection and the necessary software update, which will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.

TimesLIVE