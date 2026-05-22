NOTICE | Lodgement of applications: Eastern Cape Gambling board

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NOTICE OF LODGEMENT OF APPLICATIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an application for a Bookmaker licence, in terms of section 53 of the Eastern Cape Gambling Act, 1997 (as amended) (“the Act”) particulars of which are set out in the schedule hereunder, has been lodged with the Eastern Cape Gambling Board.

The application may be inspected by any person at the offices of the Eastern Cape Gambling Board, ECGB Building, Quenera Park, Quenera Drive, Beacon Bay, kuGompo City and at the respective local municipality offices at which the premises are located. The application will be uploaded on Eastern Cape Gambling Board’s website (www.ecgb.org.za).

Any objections, petitions or representations shall be lodged with the Chief Executive Officer of the Board within one (1) month of the date of this notice, which commences on 22 May 2026 until 21 June 2026. All correspondence should be submitted to compliance@ecgb.org.za and ceo@ecgb.org.za.