Tyla wins two AMAs for best Afrobeats and best social song

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Tyla is the first international artist to win Social Song of the Year. Picture:

Tyla swept two awards at the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, winning Best Afrobeats and Social Song of the Year for her hit track Chanel.

The Joburg-born megastar beat African heavyweights Burna Boy, Wizkid, MOLIY and Rema in the Best Afrobeats category. She was also last year’s AMA winner in the same category.

Tyla has become the first international artist to win Social Song of the Year. Chanel, an empowering Afrobeats and amapiano track about knowing your worth, was one of the artist’s most successful releases, surpassing 354-million streams on Spotify.

The song also reached 4.18-million daily streams on the Spotify Global chart, which surpassed Tyla’s 3.9-million streams-per-day peak that she had previously reached with Water.

Chanel has also climbed to number eight on the Spotify Global charts, making Tyla the first African artist to have multiple Top 10 hits on the global Spotify chart.

The 24-year-old singer did not attend the ceremony in person, despite some social media posts saying that she was attending.

The Best Afrobeats and Social Song of the Year category was also not announced as part of the main televised broadcast.

The show, hosted by Queen Latifah, featured highlight performances from BTS, Sombr, KATSEYE, Katol G, Teyana Taylor, Hootie & the Blowfish, Pussycat Dolls, New Kids on the Block and Billy Idol.

BTS took home three awards, including the top prize of the night, Artist of the Year. They also accepted Song of the Summer for Swim and also won Best Male K-pop artist.

TimesLIVE