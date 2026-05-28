Impact Community Theatre looking for stars of next stage production

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Rose Cowpar of Impact Community Theatre is ready to sift through the talent for their next musical show

Aspiring thespians now have the opportunity to have their performance dreams take centrestage with a shot to star in Impact Community Theatre’s major 2026 production, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Last presented by the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society in 1998, Impact has put out an open call for all ages as it searches for dynamic, larger-than-life personalities to bring this beloved musical to life.

From its origins as a 15-minute school cantata nearly six decades ago, Joseph has grown into a global theatrical phenomenon.

The show reimagines the well-known biblical story with modern flair and a hit-packed score, spanning genres from pop and calypso to rock ’n roll.

Impact Community Theatre’s performance stalwart, Rose Cowpar, said audiences could expect classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door and the Elvis-inspired Song of the King during the production that runs at the Savoy Theatre from September 23 to October 10.

Cowpar, Herald Citizen of the Year award winner for arts and culture in 2025, returns to the director’s chair following the standout 2024 production of Hairspray.

“I’ve got a fresh and vibrant new vision for Joseph and need a cast that will bring this magical show to life — a dynamic, talented ensemble, as well as larger-than-life leading characters, especially a Joseph who will capture the hearts of our audiences," she said.

“Show me that you’re passionate, positive and ready to make something truly special.”

Auditions begin on May 29 at the Savoy Theatre.

“The first step is a singing audition in booked time slots, followed by a dance and movement audition.

“Everyone will be required to do both singing and dance auditions, with shortlisted auditionees invited to a workshop and callbacks.”

Joining Cowpar are Impact’s musical director, Dario Broccardo, and vocal direction duo Hannah Barth and Joshua de Paula e Silva.

Kehly Booysen steps up as choreographer for her first major Impact show, having set the bar high in Music! Movies! Magic! and Voulez-Vous so far this year.

Impact Community Theatre continues its commitment to inclusive, accessible casting, as emphasised by production manager Aphiwe Skosana.

“Casting will be totally about the talent — we want performers of all races, ages and backgrounds to audition, regardless of who played the role in the movies or what you might have seen in other live shows,” Skosana said.

To audition, prospective cast members must first request an audition package from Skosana on 071-164-1419 via Whatsapp or access the link on the Impact Community Theatre Facebook page.

The package includes all audition details, character breakdowns, tips on how to shine, and links to book your singing audition slot and access pre-cut backing tracks.

Inquiries can be addressed to Skosana via Whatsapp on 071-164-1419 or email at auditionforimpact@gmail.com.

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