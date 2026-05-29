Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Tokara Wine Estate

This weekend, we’re showcasing the acclaimed wines of Tokara Wine Estate, where contemporary winemaking meets the dramatic beauty of Stellenbosch and Elgin.

Renowned for precision, elegance, and exceptional vineyard sites, Tokara consistently produces wines that are both expressive and refined; capturing the essence of the Cape in every bottle.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

From cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay to powerful reserve reds, this line-up highlights Tokara’s signature balance of freshness, structure, and sophistication. It’s a tasting crafted for those who appreciate wines with depth, detail, and unmistakable character.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Reserve Collection Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Reserve Collection Stellenbosch Chardonnay 2024

• Director’s Reserve White 2023

• Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Reserve Collection Syrah 2023

• Director’s Reserve Red 2021

Win with Tokara!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a 1.5L bottle of Tokara Director’s Reserve Red.

Friday: 29th May 2026 | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 30th May 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Discover why Tokara remains one of the Cape’s most celebrated names in wine; bold, elegant, and unforgettable in every sip.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Glenelly Wine Estate at The Tank Room

22 – 23 May 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Glenelly Wine Estate to The Tank Room, inviting guests to experience the refined elegance of a Stellenbosch property where French heritage meets South African terroir. Founded with a passion for craftsmanship and balance, Glenelly has earned a reputation for producing wines that are polished, expressive, and beautifully structured from start to finish. From crisp Chardonnay and delicate rosé to bold, cellar-worthy reds, the lineup reflected a style that is both sophisticated and approachable.

Twenty Nine guests joined us for an engaging afternoon of tasting and conversation, exploring six wines that showcased Glenelly’s signature balance of finesse, depth, and character. The tasting journey moved effortlessly from fresh, vibrant whites and rosé through to layered reds with structure and complexity, each wine highlighting the estate’s thoughtful approach to winemaking.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

1 Wine stood out above the rest, earning a score of 4 and above:

• Estate Reserve Red 2017

Other standouts included:

• Le Rosé De May 2025

• Glass Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

The Estate Reserve Red emerged as the standout favourite of the weekend, impressing guests with its depth, structure, and elegant finish, while the Le Rosé De May and Glass Collection Cabernet Sauvignon earned praise for their balance, drinkability, and expressive character.

Here’s to elegant wines, memorable conversations, and shared moments at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 27 May to 31 May 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.