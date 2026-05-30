CITY SLUKKER | Silver Fox, decked out in top hat and tails, is a most sociable host

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You are familiar with Puss in Boots who, like the vast majority of cats, takes a certain nonchalant approach to a well-groomed appearance.

There is, however, resident in Gqeberha’s Overbaakens area, a creature which would normally be found shying away from public platforms for the historically sound reason of avoiding hounds.

No hole in the ground for this dapper persona (or should that be fursona?) though, because the Silver Fox — decked out in top hat and tails — is a most sociable host with a pub and grill in Pine Road to prove it.

The Silver Fox Pub and Grill in Overbaakens has a great mix of food, drinks and entertainment (SUPPLIED)

One of the more recent additions to the PE/GQ pub scene is this cosy watering hole (as opposed to foxhole) which of course the City Slukker and Slukker-tary-General were duty-bound to visit as part of their curriculum, so to speak.

The Silver Fox is a comfortable mix of old village inn and bouncy, muso manufacturer for patrons when DJs settle into its multifaceted lair.

There’s a “pub proper” alongside more spacious seating and jolling compartments with an outside undercover deck arrangement.

A platter of pork ribs, fried calamari strips, onion rings and chips was a scrumptious affair — but a little dear (SUPPLIED)

And if it’s a daytime family outing, even a kiddies play area complete with jungle gym is situated right alongside.

But on to the sluks side (the business at — or in — hand, after all).

An ice-cold Castle Lite 500ml draught (R42) was served up promptly and though the taps are limited to this brew along with Black Label, a fully stocked bar ensures your thirst is well catered for.

Say hello to a colourful array of jello shots (SUPPLIED)

The S-G also sampled a shot of caramel vodka (R20) because of the nippy weather, ‘mos — you understand — and in the corner is an eye-catching, see-through fridge housing a colourful array of jello shots (R20).

The venue also has an undercover outside deck with the Bamboozled pizza and cocktail bar next door (SUPPLIED)

Sort of like one of those bubble gum machines — only this one is adults only. The S-G also partook of a cherry-flavoured shot (simply due to the now even chillier conditions, ‘mos — you understand).

The menu is simple but that’s how the slukkers like it — and you can also order from the adjacent Bamboozled Pizza and Cocktail Bar (but that pozzie the slukkers are saving for a second visit. Sharp, hey? Kind of like a fox).

The Silver Fox offers a mix of country village inn and party entertainment with a selection of top deejays (SUPPLIED)

Team Sluks decided on a build-your-own platter, which was made up of pork ribs with an awesome basting (R90), fried calamari strips (R75) which were super tender, onion rings (R45), a dipping sauce and a generous portion of chips.

Overall, great. But the individual pricing made the whole affair quite pricey (R210) — especially the very modest serving of calamari.

The prices of other items are, on the other hand, great value and there are daily specials.

On Tuesday for instance, the offer was two baby hake portions and chips for R69.

Service in all departments — food and drink — was excellent.

One of the staff was particularly helpful when it came to sorting out Wi-Fi connectivity.

All in all, the Silver Fox is a great pozzie to put on your pub list with a really warm welcome and a most friendly addition to the city’s entertainment scene.

Ratings out of 5:

BEER BAROMETER: (5)

Clean glasses, reasonable prices and great service all round.

BITE BAROMETER: (4)

Very tasty munchies and real value for money — particularly the daily specials. However, the platter becomes quite dear when you consider the individual pricing and the portions served. As was the case with Team Sluks’ calamari.

BUZZ BAROMETER: (5)

The pozzie is suitable for all occasions — from pub lunches, to after-work sluks and an impressive DJ line-up for party nights.

BOG BAROMETER: (4)

Clean and satisfactory, but maybe a few additional checks to ensure a little more of the spick and span factor.

Venue: The Silver Fox Pub and Grill, 6 Pine Road, Overbaakens

Contact: 067-878-3063

• Visits to venues are unannounced and drinks and meals are paid for in full. Prices are accurate at time of publication.