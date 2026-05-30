GARDEN ROUTE | Wine and whatever you like in Mossel Bay area

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Laurette Swanepoel welcomes guests to Twin Trees and to an exclusive wine cellar

There’s a perfect excuse to head for Mossel Bay to wine and dine, but also to have fun exploring the greater area.

The fourth edition of Wine & Whatever Experience will take place in Mossel Bay from June 4 to 6 and it’s become a favourite thing to do on the Garden Route.

What makes this whole experience unique is that the wine tasting isn’t held in just one venue, rather it is spread out across the greater Route 12.

Twin Trees Waffle House, Pizzeria, Restaurant and Wine Boutique in Great Brak River boasts a special wine boutique (ELAINE KING)

That means a dozen eateries across villages on Route 12 have signed up for this year’s celebration of wine and food.

Route 12 is Mossel Bay’s tourism route linking 12 towns and villages across the greater Mossel Bay region into one scenic journey.

The route stretches from the coastal hamlets of Fransmanshoek, Vleesbaai and Boggomsbaai in the west, through Dana Bay, Mossel Bay, Hartenbos, Little Brak River and Great Brak River, then eastward to Glentana, while also including the inland settlements of Friemersheim, Herbertsdale and Ruiterbos.

Together these towns showcase the diversity of the region, from rugged coastlines, beaches and whale watching to historic villages, mountain passes, fynbos landscapes, farms and cultural landmarks, all promoted under the banner of Route 12.

We started really exploring the greater Mossel Bay area last year and I am constantly amazed at the endless places and experiences there are to be had in close proximity.

For Wine & Whatever, Misty Valley will bring a unique tasting experience with gin tastings comprising products from Harmony Distillery, Ginzansi, Honeybush Gin, Aloe Ferox Dry Gin, and Limited Edition Old Tom Barrel Aged Gin.

Tukelo Thatho hosts a gin-tasting at Misty Valley (ELAINE KING)

I have done this gin tasting and the Harmony Distiller uses indigenous botanicals such as honeybush and aloe ferox, fresh and distinctive.

The Hussar Grill Mossel Bay is situated at 18 Marsh Street in central Mossel Bay, just off the Main Road and close to the harbour area.

It is part of the well-known South African steakhouse chain and overlooks part of the old town area.

They will be treating guests to an unforgettable Pinotage tasting. These include Survivor, Rhino Run, Landskroon, Neil Ellis, Christiana and Hussar 60th.

Charcoal and Charm in Great Brak River is a cozy restaurant which will bring bold flavours to the wine route.

Treats will include Deetlefs Stonecross Malbec 2024, an intense deep purple wine with notes of blackberry, mulberry, violets, liquorice and ripe plums, and more.

Then there’s a stop at Twin Trees Waffle House, Pizzeria, Restaurant and Wine Boutique in Great Brak River.

This story began with a forgotten house, built in 1930 in the Early Edwardian architectural style.

Over time, the house, which was used for various purposes, fell into disrepair, hidden among overgrown bushes, waiting to be rescued.

Salty River Beer House will be showcasing craft beer and gin. (ELAINE KING)

This is when Laurette and Willem Swanepoel saw its beauty and potential.

A leap of faith combined with a passion for restoring old homes has rendered Twin Trees very special.

It’s a social hub for locals, weddings and functions happen here, and it boasts a very special wine boutique which is Laurette’s pride and joy.

Wine tastings happen here regularly and for the purpose of Wine & Whatever, guests will enjoy curated tastings from a bespoke selection of South African wines such as Gabriëlskloof The Blend, Perdeberg Endura, Salt Rock Red Blend, Stellenbosch Hills Reserve Red Blend and Jordan Chameleon Red.

Salty River Beer House is situated on Klipheuwel Farm along the R102 at Klein Brak River, between Mossel Bay and George.

It is tucked just off the old coastal road and is known for its craft beers, pizzas and relaxed farm-style setting.

For the Wine & Whatever event, they will feature tastings of Devils Peak Craft beer and a variety of craft gins.

ReedValley is situated about 10 minutes outside central Mossel Bay on the R327 Herbertsdale Road, heading inland toward Herbertsdale and Ruiterbos.

It is set on one of the oldest farms in the district and combines a wine estate, restaurant, live music venue and events space.

They will offer a curated tasting of four Eden Valley house wines.

Boplaas Hartenbos Tasting Room is situated in the Hart & Bosch Village on the R102 in Hartenbos, just outside Mossel Bay, next to Salt & Copper Restaurant.

It forms part of the Garden Route branch of the famous Boplaas wine estate from Calitzdorp.

They will offer award-winning varietals including Alvarinho 2025, Tinta Barocca 2023, Merlot 2024 and Cape Vintage Reserve Port 2020.

There’s always a good reason to go to Meat@Sea in Glentana.

They have an impressive menu and sushi is made with special twists.

Swing past Meat@Sea’s Tumblr Tasting Room to savour Alvi’s Drift Cap Classique Brut Nature, Alvi’s Drift Brut Rosé, Groot Phesantekraal Cap Classique, Groot Phesantekraal Sparkling Chenin Blanc, Zonin DOC Prosecco and Zonin Limoneto Spritz.

At Bahia Bleu, oenophiles will be treated to a range of magnificent Merlots including HPF Posmeester, Budsberg, Wildcard and the locally-produced Jakkalsvlei Merlot.

The Van Loveren Tasting Room is situated at the Klipheuwel Farm Stall on the R102 Old George Road in Klein Brak River.

Van Loveren will avail a selection of its award-winning wines at its Klipheuwel tasting room — a newly-revamped space with beautiful country views.

O’Hey Café & Bakery is famous for artisan sourdough baked fresh every morning.

With its crisp golden crust, soft airy centre and slow-fermented goodness, it’s perfect with butter, soup, cheese … and for the Wine & Whatever they are offering a range of Chenin Blancs.

Royal Blue Lounge Cafe is situated at 90 Marsh Street in central Mossel Bay, close to the harbour and old town area.

It is known for its coffee, cocktails, cheesecake and quirky steampunk-style art decor created by local artist Johan Stadler.

They will be showcasing Org de Rac which is pioneered 100% organic wine farming in SA.

Peperboom needs no introduction to residents of Groot Brak and surrounds for being a restaurant, bakery and wine boutique. They will line up fine wines for this event.

Wine-experience seekers can kick off their Wine & Whatever tour wherever it suits them best.

Tickets at R200 include a map to venues and a wine glass, to be collected at any participating eatery.

The experience kicks off with a concert entitled ‘With or Without You: The Songs of U2’ at the Mossel Bay Town Hall on Thursday June 4 at 7.30pm.

The Songs of U2 is not a tribute act — no-one can sing like Bono or play like The Edge.

But as the opening to Wine & Whatever, guests are invited to share in the lyrics and melodies in a relaxed barnyard-style atmosphere and take a picnic.

Then spend Friday June 5 and Saturday June 6, from noon to 6pm, visiting the participating venues for wine-tasting, enjoying food and friends.

Head for the Mossel Bay Tourism website (visitmosselbay.co.za) for more information and you can book Wine & Whatever tickets at www.quicket.co.za/events/374061-wine-whatever-26/ or any participating restaurant.