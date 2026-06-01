Newton Park murder accused pleads guilty and shows remorse to family

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After explaining why he had decided to kill his 65-year-old landlord Danie de Jager by bashing his head in with a hammer, Leeroy Scholtz knelt down in front of the victim’s family in a show of remorse.

The exchange ended with De Jager’s ex-wife embracing Scholtz before he was led from the courtroom to start serving his 25-year prison sentence.

The murder case took a significant turn in the Gqeberha high court on Monday when Scholtz pleaded guilty to his role in the murder as per a plea and sentence agreement between the defence and the state.

In October 2025, Scholtz, 36, was arrested for the murder alongside Anke-Mari Cilliers, 37, and De Jager’s partner, Estelle le Grange, 57.

While Le Grange lived with De Jager in the main house in Newton Park, Scholtz and Cilliers occupied the flat.

In his plea read out in court, Scholtz said Le Grange had allegedly approached him on numerous occasions to help her kill De Jager.

He said she would complain that he allegedly mistreated her. But, at first, he refused to help her.

He said the turning point came when the two men became embroiled in an argument over scrap metal.

Scholtz said he had asked De Jager if he could sell the scrap metal he had found lying in the yard and that De Jager had agreed.

However, he said the next day, De Jager accused him of stealing the scrap metal.

Scholtz said the accusation led to an altercation and he was left feeling angry.

He said this had ultimately resulted in his decision to carry out the attack.

On October 29 2025, once De Jager was asleep, Scholtz assaulted him with a hammer.

The trio then allegedly worked together to stage a house robbery.

Clothes were thrown out of cupboards, the glass door leading into the lounge was smashed and the lock on the burglar gate was broken.

Jewellery and other items were stolen and Scholtz and Cilliers then allegedly left in De Jager’s vehicle.

He said they used De Jager’s bank cards to withdraw R4,450, disposed of some of the stolen jewellery and abandoned the vehicle, a Nissan Juke, in Westbourne Road, Central.

They then called an e-hailer to Summerstrand, where they had booked accommodation.

After showering and buying food, they returned to the Newton Park house, where the police were already at the scene.

Scholtz said they were arrested and decided to co-operate with the police.

He had indicated during his first court appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, when he opted to abandon his bid for bail, that he intended to plead guilty to the charges.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated robbery, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and contravention of the Older Persons Act.

He was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery, five years for obstruction of justice and five years for contravention of the Older Persons Act.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning he will spend an effective 25 years behind bars.

In considering the sentence, the court had taken into account Scholtz’s personal circumstances.

He has a 16-year-old daughter and worked in the hospitality industry as a qualified chef.

He has also completed vocational training, including first responder qualifications.

The court further noted his previous convictions for assault and drug-related offences as well as his history of substance abuse and unsuccessful rehabilitation attempts.

After sentencing was handed down, Scholtz appeared emotional.

He then approached De Jager’s family who had been watching the proceedings from the public gallery.

At one point he went down on his knees and held the hands of De Jager’s daughter, Chandré Cloete-Coetzee, and ex-wife, Wanda de Jager.

Wanda hugged Scholtz before court orderlies led him back down to the holding cells.

The remaining accused, Le Grange and Cilliers, are due back in court on Tuesday.

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