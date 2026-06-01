Youth Month: Share Your Voice and Win with The Herald

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students and young creatives across Nelson Mandela Bay are invited to showcase their talent and stand a chance to win exciting prizes in The Herald’s annual Youth Month Art and Creative Writing Competition.

Under the theme “By the Youth, For the Youth,” the competition offers a platform for learners and university students to share their stories, express their views, and explore the issues that matter most to them through art, poetry, and prose.

Winning entries will be published in The Herald’s special Youth Month supplement, distributed with The Herald newspaper on 24 June 2025, giving young creatives the opportunity to reach a wide audience across the region.

Competition Themes

Entries should align with one or more of the following themes:

• Unemployment & Poverty

• Youth interests (sport, music, culture)

• Careers & Socio-economic influences

• Environmental issues • A letter from the youth

• Youth challenges (peer pressure, social media, bullying, stereotyping, addiction, crime)

Submission Categories

Articles

Open to students from Grade 8 to tertiary level

300–1,000 words

Submit as a Word document

Creative Writing / Poetry

Open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12

Maximum 300 words

Submit as a Word document

Drawings / Art

Open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12

Submit as a high-resolution, full-colour JPEG or PDF

How to Enter

All entries must be submitted via email. In the body of the email include:

Full name

Age

Grade

School

Email submissions to ecads@arena.africa by 14 June 2026.

Terms and Conditions

No foul language, derogatory statements or inaccurate statistics will be accepted.

The judges’ decision is final.

By entering, participants grant The Herald permission to publish their work in the Youth Month supplement.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard, inspire others, and see your work in print. Whether you’re a writer, poet or artist, this is your chance to make an impact and celebrate Youth Month through creativity.