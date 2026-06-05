Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Meinert Wine Estate

This weekend, we’re uncorking the distinctive and character-filled wines of Meinert Wines, a Stellenbosch producer known for creativity, craftsmanship, and a willingness to do things a little differently.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

With intriguing names and expressive styles, Meinert’s wines are designed to spark curiosity and reward exploration, making this a tasting that’s as memorable as it is delicious.

From vibrant rosé and aromatic Riesling to bold reds with depth and personality, each wine in this line-up tells its own story. Whether you’re discovering Meinert for the first time or revisiting an old favourite, there’s plenty to enjoy in every glass.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Le-La Berry Rosé 2024

• “The German Job” Riesling 2024

• “Italian Job” White Merlot 2020

• “Printers Ink” Pinotage 2018

• “The Graduate” Syrah 2020

• “Ironveil” Merlot 2020

Win with Meinert!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of “Italian Job” White Merlot and a bottle of “Ironveil” Merlot.

Friday 5th June: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday 6th June: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Expect the unexpected and discover a range of wines that prove great winemaking is equal parts passion, personality, and imagination.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Tokara Wine Estate at The Tank Room

29 – 30 May 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Tokara Wine Estate to The Tank Room, renowned for precision, elegance, and exceptional vineyard sites, Tokara consistently produces wines that are both expressive and refined, capturing the essence of the Cape in every bottle.

From cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay to powerful reserve reds, the lineup showcased the estate’s hallmark balance of freshness, structure, and sophistication.

Thirty Nine wine enthusiasts joined us for a memorable tasting experience, exploring six outstanding wines that highlighted the diversity and quality of Tokara’s portfolio. The afternoon unfolded through vibrant whites, layered blends, and structured reds, each wine demonstrating the attention to detail and sense of place that have made Tokara one of the Cape’s most celebrated producers.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

4 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Director’s Reserve Red 2021

• Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Reserve Collection Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Reserve Collection Syrah 2023

Leading the rankings was the Director’s Reserve Red, a wine that perfectly embodies Tokara’s reputation for crafting bold yet elegant expressions. Closely followed by the Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Syrah, the top-rated wines showcased the estate’s remarkable ability to excel across both white and red varietals.

Here’s to exceptional wines, great company, and discovering new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 3 June to 7 June 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.