First ‘Big Brother’ winner gets real about rebuilding life after blowing prize money

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Mandla Hlatshwayo talks to the Sunday Times about his way to recovery as he picks up his life. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Pulling long shifts in a pizza takeaway joint amid the smell of wood and melting mozzarella wasn’t how Mandla Hlatshwayo envisioned his life when he won the first Big Brother Mzansi 12 years ago.

Having become a household name and with prize money of R1m, he thought he was set for life.

Today he is being inducted as a junior manager at a fast-food outlet — and he still claims he only ever received R600,000 of his expected payout.

“It was probably a month to get the funds, so in between that time you are meeting with financial advisers, planning what to do. Finally, the money comes into the account, and you’re like, ‘How many zeros are there? It’s not six.’ I got R600,000 and something. So I cannot honour the financial obligations that I had made.