Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Overgaauw Wine Estate

Join us this weekend as we uncork the exceptional wines of Overgaauw Wine Estate, nestled in the rolling hills of Stellenbosch Kloof at elevations of 100–220 metres above sea level.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

At Overgaauw, every bottle reflects a deep respect for the land, its heritage, and the unique terroir of the estate.

We are also privileged to have winemaker David van Velden joining us in person to host the tasting, share the stories behind the wines, and answer your questions.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the winemaker and experience the character and heritage of Overgaauw in every glass.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

• Slyvaner

• Stellenbosch Merlot

• Reserve Merlot

• Tria Corda

• Cape Vintage

Win with Overgaauw

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Tria Corda

Friday 12th June: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday 13th June: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Expect the unexpected and discover a range of wines that prove great winemaking is equal parts passion, personality, and imagination

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Meinert Wine Estate at The Tank Room

5 – 6 June 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Meinert Wine Estate to The Tank Room, showcasing the distinctive and character-filled wines of a Stellenbosch producer known for creativity, craftsmanship, and a willingness to do things a little differently. With intriguing names and expressive styles, Meinert’s wines are designed to spark curiosity and reward exploration. From vibrant rosé and aromatic Riesling to bold reds with depth and personality, each wine in the lineup offered a unique story and a memorable tasting experience.

Twenty guests gathered to discover six fascinating wines, enjoying an afternoon of conversation, exploration, and unexpected delights.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• “Ironveil” Merlot 2020

• “The Graduate” Syrah 2020

• “Italian Job” White Merlot 2020

These top-rated wines perfectly captured the adventurous spirit of Meinert, with the Ironveil Merlot leading a trio of distinctive expressions that impressed guests with their depth, balance, and memorable character. Together, they demonstrated why Meinert continues to stand out as one of Stellenbosch’s most creative and compelling producers.

Here’s to discovering wines with personality, sharing great conversation, and enjoying memorable moments at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 10 June to 14 June 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.