REVIEW | Kia Tasman shows there’s substance behind the quirky styling

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Kia’s audacious Tasman double cab faces a potentially tough task to break into an old boys club ruled by market leaders Hilux, Ranger and D-Max, not to mention challenging the sales numbers of up-and-coming Chinese players such as GWM, Foton and JAC.

For starters, the Korean bakkie’s oddball styling may be a little too audacious for some. Kia deliberately avoided the paint-by-numbers bakkie formula and wanted the Tasman to stand out in a segment where most vehicles look similar. Job done, for better or worse.

While boxy designs are all the rage these days, the Tasman adds layers of oddity to the theme. It looks almost like a Lego toy come to life with its oversized black wheel-arch cladding, and vertical LED headlights integrated into the front fenders instead of placed conventionally within the grille area.

Whatever the jury says on the unconventional styling, Kia’s first foray into the leisure double cab market has produced a solid-feeling, refined bakkie with good comfort and impressive all-terrain capability.

The tester is the Tasman X-Pro 4x4, flagship of a range of six models that all share the same 2.2l turbodiesel engine but are available in different grades, and 4x2 and 4x4 options.

The X-Pro is priced at R999,995 for the standard model and R1,004,999 for the Colour Coded variant, which has key exterior elements finished in body colour. All models come with a six-year/90,000km service plan and a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

Less controversial than the exterior, the Tasman’s cabin combines comfort, technology and practical ergonomics. (DENIS DROPPA)

The range-topping X-Pro has a stronger focus on off-road capability and premium features than the Tasman SX middle model.

It has additional safety tech such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and a 360º camera system. The lane-keeping system feels too aggressive at times but is easily disabled by a switch on the steering wheel.

The X-Pro has a business-class cabin with niceties such as a heated steering wheel, artificial leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, ambient lighting and a rear centre armrest. The audio system is an eight-speaker Harman Kardon setup with an external amplifier.

From a stylistic point of view, the cabin is not as eccentric as the outside but channels some of the quirkiness with block-patterned artificial leather seat upholstery and hexagonal air vents. The passenger quarters blend modern digitisation with old-school physical controls, the latter including premium-feeling knurled metal switches.

The all-digital instrument panel is integrated with the infotainment screen. The system is relatively user-friendly once you get the hang of it and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Devices are charged with a wireless charging tray and multiple USB Type-C ports.

With a length of more than 5.4m the Tasman offers good passenger room for four to five adults, and cabin oddments space is generous with two cubbyholes and a lidded binnacle between the front seats.

Standard exterior features include side steps, a load box bed liner and puddle lamps integrated into the side mirrors.

The Tasman has one of the more comfortable rides in the one-tonne bakkie segment. (DENIS DROPPA)

Across the range, all Tasman variants are powered by Kia’s 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and offering four drive modes, the unit is the same one that powers the Kia Carnival MPV and delivers 154kW and 440Nm.

It is a punchy, free-revving engine with good fuel economy. At Gauteng altitude there is some initial turbo lag in a standing start, but once in its power band the four-cylinder engine delivers satisfying poke. It cruises easily and has eager overtaking acceleration, and it is a refined diesel unit that avoids sounding agricultural.

Wind noise is well muted too, and quieter than we expected given the boxy shape and the optional roof rack fitted.

The Tasman follows the traditional bakkie playbook of being built on a robust ladder-frame chassis with independent front suspension and rear leaf springs. It has one of the more comfortable rides in the one-tonne bakkie segment, partially due to the optionally-fitted high-profile all-terrain tyres. Even when unladen, it handles bumps and corrugations without an overly jiggly ride.

The 2.3-tonne vehicle is easy to thread through busy urban streets, with light steering and good visibility, but its size makes parking a challenge even with the aid of cameras.

As a workhorse, the Tasman makes the grade with its 1,000kg payload and 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity.

The large bakkie averaged a commendably frugal 9.2l/100km average in an urban/freeway mix and some off-roading, and the 80l fuel tank provides a generous range.

The Tasman X-Pro has an electronic locking rear differential and low-speed off-road cruise control. (DENIS DROPPA)

Performance is quoted as a 185km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 10.4 seconds, and we achieved one-tenth quicker than the latter figure when testing the vehicle with a Vbox at Gerotek.

The Tasman tackled Gerotek’s off-road trail with ease, getting through axle twisters and slippery dongas without breaking a sweat thanks to its generous 252mm ground clearance and good traction, with selectable modes for 2WD, auto 4WD, 4WD and low range.

The Tasman X-Pro’s adventure driving ability is enhanced by an electronic locking rear differential and an X-Trek off-road low-speed cruise control, which manages the throttle and braking over rough terrain so the driver can focus on steering. The 360° camera system shows hidden obstacles on the onboard monitor.

VERDICT

The Tasman dares to be different in a sea of lookalike bakkies. That is likely to make it a niche choice in the segment, and it is no bargain when you can get a more powerful V6 Ford Ranger for similar money. But iconoclasts who like the Tasman’s outlandish image will find substance and good capability under the striking shell.

Kia Tasman vs key rivals

Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi double cab Pro-4X 4x4 Warrior, 140kW/450Nm — R924,000;

Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD double cab V-Cross 4x4, 140kW/450Nm — R948,930;

Mitsubishi Triton 2.4 DI-D Bi-Turbo double cab 4x4, 150kW/470Nm — R959,990;

Kia Tasman 2.2D double cab X-Pro 4x4 colour-coded, 154kW/440Nm — R1,004,999;

— Ford Ranger 3.0TD V6 double cab Wildtrak 4WD, 184kW/600Nm — R1,070,000;

VW Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 double cab Dark Label 4Motion, 184kW/600Nm — R1,111,500.

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